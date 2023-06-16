Here is a list of 8 Leaders and Solutionaries of Tomorrow, accountable for leading and growing their businesses.

They are the solution-makers and visionaries of tomorrow who have the power to bring change.

1. Rahul Pillai, Founder and CEO of Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt. Ltd

Rahul Pillai is the founder and CEO of Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Pillai is the go-to person for all things packing, moving and relocation. With 25 years of rich and exhaustive industry experience, he is a veteran of this industry. He is credited for leading the charge to build the Interem brand in India as well as in different locations across the Middle East. Rahul Pillai was responsible for developing international alliances, expanding the company footprint and network, and launching new products and services. Throughout his career, Pillai has taken the lead in winning prestigious accounts including BMW, Microsoft and Pepsi. With expertise in warehousing, distribution, and logistics, Pillai has led the team that managed the fine art storage and handling for Christie's & Harmony Art Foundation in India. He is credited with powering the physical movement of the world’s largest data center for UIDIA / Aadhaar. Pillai has a degree in Psychology and an MBA in Marketing.

2. Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager for the Australian fashion brand Forever New for India

Dhruv Bogra is the Country Manager for the Australian fashion brand Forever New for India, the fastest growing premium fashion retail brand. Dhruv Bogra, born in Shimla in 1968 is a veteran in the retail industry with 30 years of rich, multi-dimensional expertise in the Indian and global retail multiverse. Bogra contributes his expertise in his current role that involves heading the overall business for India and South east Asia for the Forever New brand. Having witnessed his understanding of the growing retail market, he has previously held various leadership roles at renowned companies such as, Adidas Group India, Bestseller Retail, Titan Industries and Levi Strauss. Having extensive experience in managing complex franchise and company operated stores as well as large format stores across categories, one of his marked key achievements is building world class teams. With indomitable spirit, he pushes the envelope a little further with each new exciting venture.

3. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder of Skin By Dr. G

Dr. G. has become a go-to for those looking for effective skincare solutions that do wonders for the skin. Skin By Dr. G. is a leading brand in luxury skincare products, known for its high-quality formulations that are backed by over a decade of dermatology expertise and on-ground practice. The brand takes pride in offering skin care solutions that are specially designed for Indian weather conditions, which can be harsh and unforgiving and can take a toll on the skin. With a range of variants that cater to different skin types. The brand's products are designed to nourish and protect the skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays, and are carefully formulated with gentle, high-quality ingredients for the skin. Whether you have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin, a Dr. G. product can help you achieve your skincare goals. With a range of luxury skincare products that are backed by an Indian award-winning dermatologist, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, you can trust that your skin is in good hands.

4. Malvika Jain, Founder of Sereko

Malvika Jain, a litigation lawyer with 4.5 years of experience, whose path took an unexpected turn when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As she volunteered during this challenging time, she noticed a prevalent issue among people-skin problems exacerbated by stress and anxiety. Inspired by her cousin's referral to a therapist for skin issues, Malvika delved into the fascinating field of Psychodermatology. Driven by a passion to address this gap in the Indian skincare market, Malvika embarked on a journey to create a solution. Her pursuit led her to connect with Dr. Jafferany, a renowned Psychodermatologist with over 40 years of expertise. The collaboration proved invaluable as they combined their knowledge to develop a proprietary blend of ingredients that not only provided short-term relief from stress but also offered long-term skin benefits. With meticulous consumer research and unwavering determination, Malvika unveiled Sereko, India's first Psychodermatological brand which believes in healing 'Mind First’

5. Arif Patel, CEO at ABC Capital

Arif Patel, a renowned entrepreneur and business leader with 25 years if experience. Born Into a business family India and studies in UK - He has made significant contributions to the real estate industry throughout his illustrious career. One of the notable highlights of Patel's real estate journey was his tenure as the CEO at ABC Capital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Under his exceptional leadership, ABC Capital experienced unprecedented growth and solidified its position as a global financial powerhouse. Patel's keen business acumen and ability to navigate complex market dynamics led to him being recognized as one of the Top 10 best Investment Company Executives by EMBF. He spearheaded groundbreaking projects and investments in commercial properties and residential apartments, contributing to the city's rapid development and growth. Arif Patel's exceptional contributions to the real estate sector have left an indelible mark on the skyline and economy of both countries, cementing his legacy as a true visionary and trailblazer in the field.

6. Mantra Mugdh, Founder of MnM talkies and Mantramugdh production.

Mantra Mugdh comes from a family of booksellers and publishers in Kolkata. He is the Founder Director of Mantramugdh Productions that creates audio video content. His audio wing MnM talkies has produced some of the most prolific audio content in the last few years. Collaborating with global brands like Spotify, Audible, DC, Marvel, MnM talkies has launched multiple international series for Indian Listeners. He is an active performing artist who dabbles in the world of theatre, cinema, web series, podcasts, sports broadcast and live events. Mantra Mugdh is currently directing Marvel’s Wastelanders for Audible India, which stars actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharad Kelkar, Vrajesh hirjee, Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar to name a few. Mantra states “My association with the audio industry spans over 2 decades. From Radio to Dubbing and now Podcasts and digital audio. Audio has given me a lot and I intend to give back in the form of MnM Talkies which aspires to be a one stop shop for High end Audio content.”

7. Chef Vikas Chawla, CEO of Core Hospitality Solutions

Chef Vikas Chawla is the CEO of Core Hospitality Solutions popularly know as "The Millet Chef". Vikas Chawla, passionate chef and consultant with an extensive experience of 25 years. He has partnered with various F&B brands and created out-of-the-box menus along with modern state-of-art kitchens. But the one role he is most proud of currently, is as an ambassador of the millet revolution in India. "Millet was completely forgotten until the UN declared 2023 as the year of millets. But the Yajurveda refers to millets to show that this superfood existed before the Indian Bronze Age (4,500 BC). Our ancestors changed their diets from millets to wheat and rice due to easy procurement and cooking innovations. And now that we are getting to know about millet, it is an alien food for us" says Chawla. "Staple crops - rice, wheat and maize - can’t solve the micronutrient deficiency crisis. Millets, on the other hand, are known to have a range of nutritional benefits" says Chawla.

8. Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech

Ketan Patel Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech,(NSE :Listed) is a tenacious entrepreneur, redesigning electronic consumer products for the world with ‘experiential journey’. Ketan founded Creative Newtech in 1992 along with his wife Purvi Patel, Whole Time Director. The Duo today made this company worth 1000 crore and has expanded its Brand portfolio by including major brands like Razer- a global brand in the gaming sector and Cricut Inc. Designs a leader in the DIY craft devices. With no external funding, he has been predominately responsible for driving operations, establishing partnerships with brands, and developing the finest customer experience organization. His approach is simple: to provide customers with an Experiential Journey. Ketan Patel's three-decade journey has not only led the company to become India's market leader in Fast moving electronic good and fast-moving social goods but has also carried the legacy internationally, establishing Creative Newtech a niche brand. Under his leadership, Creative Newtech has expanded its product line across India, as well as has established market presence in Hong Kong, the Middle East, and the SAARC region. Besides, being a sharp businessman, he is an avid trekker, who believes in living a balanced and healthy lifestyle and loves to spend time with his family in nature.