Leaf Network presents Mr. & Miss Uttar Pradesh 2022 officially launched!

India’s biggest beauty pageant Audition presented by Leaf Network in association with Victory Production for Mr. & Miss Uttar Pradesh 2022, the auditions are going to held on 10th July, 2022 at At Hotel Clarks Grand Gorakhpur. This can be a lifetime opportunity for all boys & girls who aspire to become models or actors, bolstering their careers in the entertainment industry.

As we all know, the crown comes with the bunch of responsibilities for an individual. People admire oneself to be a role model, to inspire young talent and to make a difference in the society. So, to be the best version of yourself, this is a great platform to represent for Mr. & Miss Uttar Pradesh 2022.

The leaf network in association with Victory Production Powered by binomo and Co-powered by VR along with the event partner VP production has been the strongest platform for young talent to empower themselves and realise their life dreams and is making the dreams come true for the young talents of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Sumit Chaudhuari, CEO of Leaf Networks has said that - We're really excited to discover the young aspirants across the state to compete for the coveted title through a completely new experience on the digital platform.



Opening up about his association with Leaf Production, Owner of Victory Production, Mr. Vivek Pathak has mentioned that, with a vision to empower the young talent of Uttar Pradesh, the production house is encouraging young Miss & Mr. Uttar Pradesh aspirants and drives them to break barriers to reach the greater heights of success.

Alongside, the jury for the audition will be led by Rohit Khandelwal (Mr. World 2016, Mr.India 2015 & Tv Actor), Vipin Aggarwal (Owner of Vip's Entertainment/Official Designer of Leaf Networks & Delhi Times), Vivek Pathak (Model/Actor (Founder of Victory Production), Lavisha Jaiswal (Actress & TV Fame) and Vishwjeet Jha (Model/Actor)

The auditions will be held behind by team members including Shobhit Tiwari(Management Head), Akshat Tiwari, Adi Mishra and Vinay Pathak.

After the initial auditions, the Grand Finale of Mr. & Miss Utrar Pradesh 2022 will be held on 28th August 2022 at Kachari Ground Gorakhpur. The event will be graced by five Bollywood Celebrities as the jury member.

So, if you have ever dreamt of participating in an audition, here’s your chance to enter the pageant world.