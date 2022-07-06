Learn about Science-based Skincare with Pure Bubbles

Our skin is our identity. Something we are supposed to feel our best selves in.Taking measures for good skin care is more than just appearance, it is something that runs deeper.

It's all about living a healthy lifestyle when it comes to skincare. When it comes to skincare, the proper formula often entails not just using the right serums and moisturizers, but also drinking the right quantity of water and eating the right food.

Putting the correct product on your skin, on the other hand, can be a difficult concept to grasp. We are constantly assaulted with many types of solutions, some of which may or may not be suitable for our skin. These could be natural, artificial, or solutions we haven't heard of before. While the trend of natural being the finest has suddenly overtaken us, every person's skin is unique, and what works for you may not work for someone else.

This complex puzzle of skincare is exactly what Pure Bubbles aims to answer.

What is Pure Bubbles Skincare?

Like its name, Pure Bubbles is untouched by the craze of trends present. Skincare is seen as a laborious process that should be carried out with attention, and a focus on the quality of the ingredients used.

Pure bubbles is all about combining nature and science to create the greatest skin care products possible. The objective is to combine nature and science to create products that promote healthy skin rather than perfect skin.

The founder and the journey

Pure Bubbles' founder, Bhavana Doshi, has a background in both science and systems management and marketing. Her quest for pure bubble began with a personal encounter. She researched for the form of skincare that works after learning that everyone's skincare is different, that natural skincare isn't always beneficial, and that there are various advantages to applying science to capture the full power of raw materials.

What is science-based skincare and why is it important?

Science-based skincare recognizes the value of scientific methodologies in unlocking the actual potential of skincare. All science-based skincare products are developed with active ingredients that your skin need, and all claims are backed by real science and clinical tests. The products are thoroughly developed in labs with a variety of substances and are matched to the biological and chemical systems in distinct types of skin.

How pure bubbles contribute to using science-based skincare?

Pure bubbles recognizes the importance of science-based skincare and is dedicated to achieving it. Pure bubble is a blend of lab-derived actives and plant-derived actives that have been scientifically proven to be effective. Furthermore, all of the elements are custom-made, and science is applied in perfect harmony with nature.

Pure Bubbles aims at properly aligning these actives into beautiful formulations which are great for sensitive skin.

We're entering a new era of skincare skepticism. We're becoming more aware of the ingredients, methods, and impacts of the skincare products we use on our faces, and we're making sure they're good for us. Pure bubbles recognizes the critical need for transparency and responds in a way that incorporates both classic and modern approaches.