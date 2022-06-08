Learn To Take Calculated Risks with Fuzail Naqash, CEO of "THE ALIF E TRADING PVT LTD"

Fuzail Naqash

Nowadays, many people can be seen quitting their jobs and going for their own start-up or business. But what if the job pays you 1 crore per year?

Some people even quit such high-paying jobs because they trust their instincts and have self-belief and confidence. Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics took the risk of quitting her high paying job.

All this ended in nothing bur marvellous result. Now she bags a profit of 22 crore per year from Sugar Cosmetics. Vineeta Singh's story is cited here as an example of those who take calculated risks. As Leo Buscaglia says- "The Geatest Risk In Life Is To Risk Nothing."

Similar is the story of Fuzail Naqash who took a risk 7 years ago. Giving up his comfort zone he entered the world of trading with 0% knowledge and experience. Trusting the power of his hard work he continued working as a trader for 7 years and after mastering Forex trading and Binary options he put up his own company -THE ALIF E TRADING PVT LTD. With the vision of training others on how to handle trade and trading accounts Fuzail Naqash brought his team together. Today the company has rendered its services to over 50+ clients with 100% success rate.

His company dives deep into the current trading trends and brings out the best for his clients . With in-depth quality research from experts , customer satisfaction and customized services Fuzail has made it to the list of top leading traders across Jammu and Kashmir. With their 24/7 supporting team and quick response at any point of time they have built a very healthy relationship with their clients.

When it comes to one's passion, age just remains a number and every obstacle is turned into an oppurtunity. Fuzail Naqash at a very young age of

22 has put up the one and only forex and binary investment planning company in Kashmir. On one hand where some busineses are busy exaggerating the quality of their services before their customers, Fuzail Naqash strives to give quality service and ensures complete customer satisfaction. Having mentioned this, it is no wonder that he is followed by 100k insta family and

90k+ youtube family who are inspired by him every single day.