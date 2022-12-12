Legal Baba: Digital Creator and Lawyer Ashish Dawar Utilises Social Media to Spread Legal Awareness Among The Public And International Students

Ashish Dawar rose to prominence in the public eye after launching his YouTube channel “Legal Baba”. The channel has amassed more than 17 Crore views and boasts of a 7.79 Lakh subscriber count.

Before Legal Baba became a household name and a social media sensation, Dawar was working with notable firms as an advocate and contributed to many important cases. Dawar had a promising future as a litigator, he was working with respected firms, frequently representing - and winning - pro bono cases. However, his calling was to serve a bigger purpose.

He says, “As a lawyer, you meet many people who are the victims of law breakers and immoral actions. Our profession is defined by our power to restore justice and I got the opportunity to help out many people when I was an advocate. But the sad truth is, people come to lawyers after the unfortunate deed has already taken place. With the right knowledge, many misfortunes can be avoided. Laws are made to protect us and uplift us, and we need to be aware of our rights so no one can take advantage of us. I wanted to help out the common man by educating them about our laws and rights, and I found a great platform to fulfil my vision. Social Media connects you to millions of people in minutes and I structured my content to deliver maximum possible knowledge in bite sizes. Legal Baba has touched the lives of so many people and I am so glad that my little contributions have made such a great impact on general legal awareness.”.



Beyond Legal Baba, Dawar still represents cases, most of which are deemed “high risk”. He works closely with Canadian authorities to bring down the perpetrators of marriage fraud. He focuses on the offenders who commit marriage fraud in India and flee to Canada. With Dawar’s efforts such individuals are tracked down and brought to justice. He also works with universities and colleges in Canada to have student and youth centric seminars that promote legal awareness amongst them, and also empowers the international students - especially from the Indian community - about their protections and rights in foreign land.



These efforts and the success of Legal Baba has shaped Dawar as the “People’s Advocate” and has had a positive impact on the general public’s perception of the judiciary and our laws, and bridges the gap between the public and its protectors.