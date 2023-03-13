Legally Yours: Advocate Nilesh C. Bhojane and Advocate Anshuvaardhaan team up for Spread Legal Awareness among the Citizens in Navi Mumbai

Well established and reputed Advocate Nilesh Bhojane and Advocate Anshuvaardhaan both have been on a daily basis helping poor and needy people with Free Legal Consultation and Legal Aid.

They are spreading awareness about Redevelopment for buildings more than 30 years old or dilapidated buildings in the city which were built by CIDCO.

Many old buildings in Navi Mumbai will be undergoing Redevelopment, Advocate Nilesh Bhojane and Advocate Anshuvaardhaan’s role to provide adequate training and procedure for undergoing Redevelopment is helping citizen’s with proper information of latest Government Guidelines, procedure and Unified DCR 2020 (The Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations). They conduct special awareness for Senior Citizens by helping them with their legal rights, execution of Wills and legal assistance. Adv Nilesh Bhojane and Adv. Anshuvaardhaan helps with free Matrimonial consultations and counseling.

Advocate Anshuvaardhan says, “As a lawyer, we meet many people who are the victims of law breakers and immoral actions. Our profession is defined by our power to restore justice and we got the opportunity to help out many people during pandemic and post pandemic. But the sad truth is, people come to lawyers after the unfortunate deed has already taken place. With the right knowledge, many misfortunes can be avoided. Laws are made to protect us and uplift us, and we need to be aware of our rights so no one can take advantage of us. We wanted to help out the common man by educating them about laws and rights, Hence I along with Adv. Nilesh C Bhojane started spreading these awareness to people which has touched the lives of so many people and We are so glad that our little contributions have made such a great impact on people with general legal awareness.”