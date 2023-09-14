Legendary singer Usha Mangeshkar, Anuja Wagholikar, Mayuresh Pai to receive Maharashtra Vikas Bhushan by the hands of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

Strokes of Harmony is one such exemplary coffee table book that has created a stir in art admirers and made its way in countries like Japan, China, Maldives, London, United States and others.

Eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar, Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar and Mayuresh Pai would be felicitated by the state Governor Hon.Shri Ramesh Bais for their contribution to the field of art through their book ‘Strokes Of Harmony’ with Maharashtra Vikas Bhushan. The function would be organised by Maharashtra shikshan sanskruti krida & wachanalay prasarak mandal.

What happens when music compliments colours? Wouldn’t it be a great combination! One such masterpiece that was well received and appreciated globally is ‘Strokes of Harmony’ A compilation of paintings of noted Indian singer Usha Mangeshkar and the Mangeshkar family. The book also has paintings done by Lata Mangeshkar ji. Its a lesser known fact that even Lata ji was fond of paintings. Every stroke in Ushajis paintings bespeaks craft, elegance, dedication, completeness and communicates a story that probably will create a space in your heart forever, as each one is unique in its own way, vastly different yet uncannily similar, both beautiful and infinitely rare.

Strokes of Harmony is one such exemplary coffee table book that has created a stir in art admirers and made its way in countries like Japan, China, Maldives, London, United States and others. The book has also bagged several laurels. The preface of the book was written by internationally acclaimed writer Rachana Shah. Its creatively designed by Nutan Asgaonkar and published by Mayuresh Pai of Latika Creations. Mayuresh has created a revolution in the world of music through his extraordinary direction! He says’ To begin with, this was a promise I had made to Lata Didi..

Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar who’s creatively presented the book says ‘This book in my little way is a humble offering to our maa Sarawati the voice of the millennium Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar….who has loved me unconditionally! Her teachings, love and blessings are forever there with me. There’s so much to learn from Usha aunty (as she fondly calls her)- apart from the fact that she’s a singer beyond compare, her humility, generosity, the need to know, philosophy and looking life through different prospects is all that one can absorb from this great while there’s so much to explore yet. To me she’s my favourite grandmom .

I’m very grateful to honourable Governor Sri Ramesh Bais ji for thinking of coveting us with such a prestigious award. I dedicate this award to my My Family Prashant - Savita , Sagar-Rashmi and Manda Dandawate who gifted me this extraordinary life and my husband Rhythm Wagholikar who made me realize it. My second set of my parents (in-laws) Anuradha and Sudhir Wagholikar for being my pillar of strength and motivating me to explore in life. My siblings Purva, Mrugesh, Aashay,Vaishnavi ,Nupoor, Mayur and Aarya who have always stood by me. Mayuresh Pai for all the long conversations, discussions and ensuring the book has the best possible standards and Rachana Shah, for her confidence, faith and perseverance in me.’

All 129 artworks in the coffee table book were meticulously put together. Usha Mangeshkar painted the majority of the pieces, utilising a variety of styles and mediums. In total, there are 35 paintings based on watercolours, 16 oil paintings, 28 pencil sketches, 7 oil pastels, 13 record covers, 21 landscapes, and 9 paintings by the Mangeshkar family in the collection. Anuja Bhosle and Ranjay Bhosle’s paintings, Usha Mangeshkar and Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s paintings as well as two masterstrokes by Lata Didi make this book a collector’s edition. This is indeed a proud moment and must be celebrated.