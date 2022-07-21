Leo Packers: Preferred Employee Relocation Partner for Large Corporates

With companies now calling their employees back to the office post the pandemic and with business-related movements on the rise, companies are now actively partnering with corporate relocation companies for packing and moving services to ensure a safe relocation of their employees.

Leo Packers and Movers, a 47+ year old relocations and storage company headquartered in Bengaluru, has been working with many such large organisations including Ashok Leyland, JP Morgan, and Ola among others for their employee and office shifting requirements.

“We are thrilled to be working with such big companies. We’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to delivering impeccable moving experiences with the tag of being the most reliable company to do business with. The fact that these corporations trust us to manage all aspects of their employee relocation, validates that we hold customer satisfaction as our top priority.” says Abhay Shah, Director, Leo Packers and Movers.

While there are many relocation companies providing similar services, what is most important is consistency in providing quality service with every move and ensuring that the client gets the best overall experience.

“Corporates of course have their own internal policies for the evaluation and selection of moving companies. The key criteria include infrastructure, pan India footprint, consistency in service, in-house trained manpower, and an impeccable track record. We are happy that we have been able to meet these criteria. Large-scale relocation for employees is something that we have been undertaking since our inception.” says Abhay Shah.

As part of its future work plans, Leo intends to deploy automation for its B2B clientele to increase the ease of managing employee moves. “Corporates move their employees regularly, however, managing the logistics and communication is challenging for them. Our platform will allow facility managers at corporations to make a request for a move, track the job and share PO seamlessly via a single interface.” says Mr. Abhay Shah.

Leo currently operates out of 10 offices viz Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune and services all major cities and towns across India. Their social profiles have many client reviews commending their team and service.

