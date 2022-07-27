Less than 0.2% of content creators effectively monetize their following and influence. A look at how Knorish is changing the playing field

In a booming creator economy, people from all walks of life are creating content. More than 80 million content creators exist today with most looking to create content full time.

We no longer rely on giant media companies to supply us with news or entertainment. Instead, we find the content supplied by the guy next door more authentic.

Pressing challenges creators face

According to a January 2022 report by Kalaari Capital, out of close to 80 million creators, including video streamers, influencers, bloggers, physical product creators, and others, only 150,000 content creators are able to monetize effectively. That's less than 0.2% of the total audience.

The typical lifecycle of any content creator’s business can be divided into four segments — creation, discovery, monetization, and growth. While creation and discovery are mastered over time, most creators feel the heat of rising ad costs and increased competition as they try to hit their monetization and growth goals.

Utility and value driven content

There's a common theme arising out of most social media content being created in 2022. Content that is educational, inspirational, and empowering. This trifecta allows creators to get more traction & following. Using this trifecta, creators are now building additional revenue streams outside the social media and YouTube ecosystems. One crowd favorite is to offer digital products from their own websites. Since digital products have minimal input and logistical costs, they offer maximum returns on investments. Products like online courses, webinars, coaching programs, memberships, and subscriptions are driving exponential monetization growth for content creators.

Make money doing what you love

As the demand for good learning content is witnessing unprecedented growth, content creators are favored to fill that gap as the trusted faces that are experts in their domain. however creating digital products is one thing, but getting exponential sales is difficult.

Gurgaon-based startup Knorish solves this exact problem by empowering creators to build those sales funnels on their no-coding all-in-one online platform - Knorish. Today, the platform supports over 34,000 content creators, influencers, celebrities, coaches, trainers, and businesses with their online coaching businesses.

"Creating content and building a following is easy. The hard part is monetizing that audience and viewership. And the best method to achieve that goal is by building funnels to drive sales growth for your digital products like online courses and subscriptions." says Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-Founder - Knorish