Leveraging Yoga, Saurabh Bothra’s Habuild is Blending Consistency and Healthfulness

Making yoga a habit is indeed an awesome goal. Incorporating yoga into your daily routine can enhance your quality of life, promoting holistic wellness.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that people who exercise regularly, eat better, and follow a consistent routine, tend to be more productive at work. They score well in terms of mental wellness and physical fitness.

Yoga may be a keystone habit that triggers tangible and widespread changes. To help people leverage the numerous benefits of habit-oriented yoga, Saurabh Bothra’s Habuild has come up with its unique fitness training module. Saurabh started as an IITian, but later, his passion for helping people cultivate healthy habits turned him into a yoga instructor.

Saurabh has always been genuinely interested in yoga, and he decided to turn the practice into a habit. When he realized the incredible benefits of following a consistent and healthy routine, he decided to teach people about it. Habuild is working tirelessly to help people cultivate changes in their routines and allow them to enjoy its lasting benefits.

Unlike other stereotypical fitness or weight loss regime, Habuild deeply focuses on promoting habit-derived well-being. Instead of quantifying the effectiveness of online yoga classes, Habuild wants people to learn the importance of maintaining discipline, which eventually aids in overall health.

Habuild’s thoughtful wellness program aims to allow people to go at their own pace when including yoga in their daily routine and gradually make it a habit. The organization never makes any specific recommendations related to typical dietary supplements or yoga accessories; neither do they promote shortcuts and unrealistic diet regimes. Instead, they strive to make people aware of the cruciality of living a healthy life.

Fortunately, people can adopt these habits at any stage of life. When yoga becomes a habit, it helps boost the tolerance level.

Saurabh says that building a habit may initially look challenging. Thus, you should always start with something small. In fact, they should start with something that they find interesting to learn. Once they adapt the learning methodology, they should figure out how to become observant and open-minded.

Until now, Habuild has helped more than 50k people, and currently, they have 50+ members in their team. Saurabh expects that his team will grow exponentially in the near future, and so will Habuild’s clientele. When Habuild opened its doors, it came across some unique challenges. Most people believe that there’s a certain age for building habits.

Saurabh had to work hard to crack this stereotypical generalization and establish the fact that good habits can be formed at any point in time. Saurabh and his team are working dedicatedly to spread awareness and help people adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. Besides yoga, habuild has started offering sessions for Zumba and other wellness-inducing activities.

Sourabh’s venture has been pretty much popular lately, and it's expected to touch the horizon of success in the coming days.