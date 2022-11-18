Levitra Review - Should You Buy Levitra?

Levitra is a popular option for an EDT medication as Levitra is well-tolerated, has few side effects, and has an efficacy window of 5 hours.

Levitra (vardenafil hydrochloride) compared with other ED Pills. Levitra is similar to other PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra, Cialis, and Stendra, but has a different dosage schedule and duration. Side effects with Levitra (vardenafil) vs. Viagra (sildenafil) typically happen two or three hours after the drug is first taken.

The side effects of Levitra and Viagra are similar, and they appear to happen at similar rates, though larger side effects can occur with larger dosages. Some men who had severe side effects from, say, Viagra, would experience less from Levitra or Cialis, but likewise, some people found Cialis long-lasting side effects disturbing. Although the risk for severe side effects is relatively low for healthy men on Levitra(r), you can still get things like headaches or nose congestion from using Levitra regularly.

Many men experience headaches, heartburn, and flushing after the effects of Levitra (vardenafil) wear off, often after sexual activity. Neither drug is especially long-lasting, meaning if you take one after dinner, the effects usually wear off just before you sleep at night. You might have more side effects when taking Levitra (vardenafil) if you are also taking medications called nitrates to treat chest pain, blood pressure medicines, some medications for HIV, are older, or have liver or kidney disease.

You should not take nitrates with Levitra because, together, they can cause potentially deadly low blood pressure. Levitra or Viagra should not be given with any nitrate medicines, like nitroglycerin, as the combination could lead to dangerously low blood pressure. Any antihypertensive (medicine that reduces blood pressure) combined with Levitra or Viagra may also interact, leading to lower blood pressure.

Alpha blockers, such as alfuzosin, terazosin, or tamsulosin, may produce the same low-blood-pressure effects when taken with Levitra or Viagra. Men taking alpha blockers may take Viagra or Levitra, but they should leave at least six hours between taking an alpha blocker and taking Viagra or Levitra.

If you are using another prescription drug, it is important to tell your healthcare provider before considering Levitra (vardenafil) or any other PDE5 inhibitor, such as Viagra (sildenafil) or Cialis (tadalafil). Below, we have listed major differences between Levitra (vardenafil) and Viagra (sildenafil), ranging from the best time to take each drug before you get laid, to how much longer Levitra and Viagra will improve your sexual performance and give you relief from erectile dysfunction (ED). We also covered the basics of using Viagra (sildenafil), Levitra (vardenafil) and Cialis (tadalafil) in our guide on making the most of your ED medications, from the best times to take pills to tips on improving ED with a number of healthy habits and lifestyle changes.

You will find out what real users thought about using Levitra, how effective they found it, and uncover insights to help you decide whether Levitra is the right ED drug for you. If you are experiencing a specific side effect so bad it is getting in the way of Levitra(r)s effectiveness, talk with your doctor about switching medications or changing dosages to see if you can get better results from ED medications. Men suffering from erectile dysfunction may want to try Levitra, and may be wondering whether they need a prescription to do so.

In one study that compared drugs for erectile dysfunction (ED), Levitra was described as being more powerful than Viagra; however, both drugs were shown to be equally effective at treating ED. Sildenafil and another ED drug called Spedra are the two other main drugs in the ED sphere that function in similar ways as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra. Like the active ingredient in Levitra, the active ingredient in Viagra is a PDE5 inhibitor, which increases the blood flow to your penile erectile tissue.

Vardenafil belongs to a class of drugs called PDE5 (phosphodiesterase Type-5) inhibitors. Levitra(r) is an erectile dysfunction drug that works by inhibiting an enzyme called PDE5, short for phosphodiesterase type 5.

Levitra (Staxyn) is the farthest behind in popularity among popular drugs used for ED, but positive customer reviews of Levitra appear to suggest it is a similarly effective ED treatment drug compared with Viagra and Cialis. Levitra (Staxyn) can be taken with or without food, and one other interesting point about comparing Levitra to Viagra and Cialis is that Levitra is less affected by alcohol intake, and appears to be a better medication for treating ED for men who are diabetic. While the drugs Levitra, Spedra, and Levitra are prescription-only medications, there is a version of Viagra you can purchase at the pharmacy without needing a prescription.

Do not take Levitra if you have had an allergic reaction to generic vardenafil or any of the inactive ingredients in Levitra. Side effects of Viagra include stuffy nose, headache, and lightheadedness, so if you experience any of those after taking Viagra, you might want to consider switching to Levitra. A 2009 review of studies of Levitra found that Levitra (vardenafil hydrochloride) is usually effective at helping ED patients to quickly and reliably achieve erections when they are sexually stimulated that are durable enough for satisfying sexual activity.