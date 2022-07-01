Life might not be perfect but Venkatesh N’s make up is!

Passion and ambition have a way of breaking down stereotypes that serve as a barrier.

It is a time-honoured tradition, like so many others, that men are not allowed to wear makeup. A superannuated rule made by society to put boundaries on who can and cannot be attractive. But why, is a question asked by many that only a few, such as Venkatesh N., can answer.

Venkatesh N is a profound make-up artist from Bangalore, Karnataka; who migrates to Mumbai many times of the year for photo-shoots and events. Today, his name comes under one who was able to break the stereotypical mentality of this society that still bonds that makeup is to cover up flaws. In this race of looking for outer beauty, Venkatesh was able to make everyone believe that make-up isn’t meant for transformation but is seen as art and a way of expressing creativity.

All those who have taken these baby-steps are today successful in reincarnating the viewpoints of billions. Hence, we could see an increase in male models in magazines, for instance, Vogue, GQ, and Elle; we can see men wearing eye shadow and mascara without being called "gay" or "a metro sexual", more men wearing lipstick without the social stigma attached to it, and increased creativity from male beauty brands.

Venkatesh, also known as Venky’s ideology about makeup being art, was initiated on social media, specifically on Instagram. He started his journey just like other young people by being a social media influencer and day by day grew like a blooming flower. Today he has 15k+ followers on Instagram and 500+ dedicated clients.

"Success" is a word that gets thrown around quite often, but no one sees the intense pinning of the person to achieve it. So someone said it right that "Success and Struggle go hand in hand". Failure makes the compassion for anything impatient, and so the same happened with this young artist. He said, ‘It's easy to say that success is found in accomplishing your goals—however, nobody sets out on an endeavor with the intention of failing or struggling.’

Venkatesh N has been the part of the fashion show held for Mahatma Gandhi’s 158th birth anniversary event which promoted Khaadi and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he nailed it.

In the year 2020, he was also awarded and named as the Best Makeup Artist-South, which was taken by Sonali Bendare.

When your path is decided by God himself then no one can stop you. Proving this true Venky got to roll his brushes and dazzle with the colorful palettes in 2022 Bombay Fashion Week.