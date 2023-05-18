Lifting India - Safety Awards 2023 To Recognize The Contribution Of Companies And Individuals Toward Safety Standards

Organized by InspireSafety Foundation, founded by DK Jamdar, the ex-deputy director of DISH Maharashtra, the award aims to recognize the efforts of organizations, companies, leaders, and individuals whose brands maintain safety standards to eliminate or minimize accidents at construction sites.

Lifting India - Safety Awards 2023 to be held on September 14th, 2023, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai, is set to be the first-of-its-kind award ceremony that honours the lifting industry and those who dedicate their lives to ensuring safety culture and maintaining all safety standards for precautions and safety measures at construction sites.

Organized by InspireSafety Foundation, founded by DK Jamdar, the ex-deputy director of DISH Maharashtra, the award aims to recognize the efforts of organizations, companies, leaders, and individuals whose brands maintain safety standards to eliminate or minimize accidents at construction sites.

The award ceremony will be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai and will feature several award categories that recognize the efforts of various stakeholders in the lifting industry.

The ceremony will grant awards under various categories such as –

Company Awards

Service Providers Awards

Equipment Manufacturers Category Awards

Individual Leadership Awards

Consultant Category Awards

Special categories

Special Category Lifting

Inspiring Safety Leaders

Speaking about the awards ceremony, DK Jamdar, ex-deputy director DISH Maharashtra and founder of InspireSafety Foundation, said, "We are excited to host the first of its kind award ceremony to recognize the efforts of those in the lifting industry who dedicate their lives to such an important cause. It is our hope that these awards will inspire others in the industry to prioritize safety and work towards eliminating accidents in construction sites."

The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2023 will recognize the contribution of companies and individuals who prioritize safety standards at construction sites. The awards will encourage the lifting industry to maintain safety standards and make further efforts to ensure a safety culture. The award ceremony will be an excellent opportunity for all stakeholders in the lifting industry to come together and celebrate their achievements.

The awards ceremony will feature several categories, including company awards for the successful lifting of TBM, successful commissioning/decommissioning of launch girder, safe commissioning of process plants, and safe lifting of segments in infra projects. Other categories include consultant awards, equipment manufacturer awards, and lifting safety training awards.

The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2023 is powered by Uniquo, and has ICLM as its Knowledge Partner, Red Ant as the PR & Media Partner, and Velocity Venture as the Ideation Partner.

The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2023 is a much-needed initiative to highlight the importance of safety in the lifting industry. It is a great opportunity for companies and individuals to showcase their commitment to safety and inspire others to prioritize safety in their operations.