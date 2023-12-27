Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Brand Media News > Lights Camera Sucheta Sharma Crafting Stardom

Lights, Camera, Sucheta Sharma: Crafting Stardom!

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

Starting with Urvashi Lakhanpal Production House gave her the chance to show her skills and become known in the entertainment world.

Lights, Camera, Sucheta Sharma: Crafting Stardom!

Sucheta Sharma


Sucheta Sharma is becoming a big deal in entertainment! Her latest music video, "Weekend," on Zee Music, got over 1.2 million views in just a week. This huge success has made her a rising star in the industry.


But it's not just one video making waves for Sucheta. She's going to be in five more music videos, each with its own style. In "Sun Jaatni," she acts alongside Sukh Deswal and Komal Chaudhary, making a great team. In "Vacation," her chemistry with Sunny Shokeen and Upasna Gahlot is expected to be awesome. Also, in the song "Haaye Ni," she's shining alongside Delhi Wala King, showing how versatile she is.


Starting with Urvashi Lakhanpal Production House gave her the chance to show her skills and become known in the entertainment world. and signed a deal of 18 songs in the coming year with her which will be a record number for any model to perform.


Sucheta Sharma is rising fast because she's dedicated and really good at what she does. Her ability to play different roles and give amazing performances is setting her on a path to stardom. With her talent, ambition, and more opportunities coming her way, she's going to leave a lasting mark in the music world.

People are excited about her future projects and can't wait to see more fantastic performances. Sucheta Sharma's journey shows how passionate she is about the arts and how determined she is to be remembered in entertainment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK