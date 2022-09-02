Like Its Predecessors Solana and Dogecoin, HypaSwap Might Raise Millions Before Its Launch and Here’s Why

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are top cryptocurrencies that did very well for themselves before and after their launch, is there a possibility that HypaSwap (HYPA) could do much better for itself?

HypaSwap (HYPA)

HypaSwap (HYPA) is a DeFi platform that was built on the Ethereum network. It is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol that allows borrowers and lenders chances to exchange assets with the use of a liquidity pool.

The lenders on HypaSwap’s platform earn interest from lending their assets to the platform by locking their assets and allowing borrowers to borrow from their locker assets in the platform’s liquidity pool, in exchange for the collaterals of the borrowers.

HypaSwap's (HYPA) main focus is on lending and borrowing with a sealed proof plan to lead a robust system that will allow individuals to borrow and lend with no risk of losing their capital to fraudulent activities.

The people who borrow are told to drop more collateral than the assets they wish to loan. Their collateral would be at a higher price than what they would loan so that if any occurrences occur, the lenders still get their pay with expected interest.

HypaSwap (HYPA) has laid out a road smoothly paved which will be open to all and will also include activities like staking and swapping of collaterals on the platform.

The Mission Of The HypaSwap (HYPA) Platform.

HypaSwap (HYPA) has a mission to cover all the holes left by its competitors before them.

They will build a platform that would allow people to carry out their lending and borrowing activities without worrying about fraudulent activities that could happen as the risks would be removed.

The lenders will get their assets guarded properly and the borrowers will have an ultimatum that would reduce the chances of them being fraudulent.

HypaSwap (HYPA) is building a world where there is more trust because of how much security is made available.

What Makes HypaSwap (HYPA) Different From Other Platforms?

HypaSwap (HYPA) will take a different approach to the crypto industry with a foolproof plan and will ensure all the bases are covered with a plan to also cover the shortcomings that may come up.

HypaSwap (HYPA) will offer the option of a variety of tokens being made available for cases of lending and borrowing, allowing diversity and ensuring more people join in as they have the chance to use their token of choice.

Most importantly, HypaSwap (HYPA) will be a community-governed platform that encourages community growth and inclusion. The members of the platform will get a say in the happenings on the platform.

HypaSwap (HYPA) will also not settle for liquidity that is not above average and will focus on maintaining and accumulating a market that is highly liquified for its users and supporting it with the HypaSwap Safety Module.

Dogecoin (DOGE) And Solana (SOL)

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have done very well for themselves since their innovation with the tokens drawing in millions into the crypto industry.

They have helped more people find their way into blockchain and have made it easier for people to find more cryptocurrencies that they relate with or find easier to understand. These are well-thought-out tokens.

HypaSwap (HYPA) has a chance of doing as great as these two tokens and it would be an interesting occurrence to watch unfold.

HypaSwap (HYPA) Presale: http://join.hypaswap.io/

Website: http://hypaswap.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

