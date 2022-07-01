Breaking News
Lil Sidley: South India’s Breakthrough Rap Artist!

Updated on: 01 July,2022 04:47 PM IST
Lil Sidley is now a major name and a leading light in the Indian music scene, being one of the finest and skilled HipHop Artists and Producer in India.

He has showcased some of the most  noteworthy achievements. Siddhartha Gunti having gained splendor and fame in his early 20s, is an illustrious Musician and HipHop Artist. Captivating and ruling the southern industry, he is deemed as the best and most versatile HipHop Artist from Hyderabad.

 




His recent music collaboration with Bollywood singer- Siddharth Mahadevan for Matrix Fight Night by Bollywood actor- Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff which was his first Bollywood debut making his name in the hall of fame. The recent event has skyrocketed his fame on a global-scale. With this sole achievement he has depicted and established his influence on the Indian music industry. He is currently working on an album and an exciting featured track in an upcoming Bollywood Film.


 

He says that for one to become a reputable musical artist, they have to believe in themselves, even when no one else does. He got to where he is currently through self-belief, sheer passion in his craft, and hard work. This is a mindset that eventually enables a person to develop the right attributes, and according to Lil Sidley, someone will eventually notice you.

 

Besides a musician, he is also a former actor, content creator and comedian. The multi-talented individual worked extremely hard over the years and was able to build a strong follower count of over 15,000+ on Instagram. He keeps his loyal fans engaged by posting unique and entertaining content that keeps them hooked coming back for more. Lil Sidley has released countless hit singles to date including Fastest, Baddest and Pull Up Gang, with Green reaching over 50,000+ streams on his Spotify,

 

To keep up with Lil Sidley and for more exciting content follow him on Instagram.com/lilsidley

 

 

 

 

