Line producer Shaukat Shaikh is appointed as the Minority Alliance President of Maval Taluka

Give your best, and good things will come in unexpected ways! We grew up listening to such notions. But who believes theories without evidence?

And to support the aforementioned saying, we present Shaukat Shaikh. Yes! You guessed him right... The illustrious line producer from Lonavala is also a great politician and a philanthropist.

While Shaukat Shaikh has always been graced with love and admiration for his humane deeds toward society, the news has come out that he has been appointed as Minority Alliance President of Maval Taluka of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A couple of days ago, BJP president Ravindra Bhegde of Maval Taluka gave him the appointment letter.

Shaukat Shaikh felt overwhelmed with his new opportunity and shared his emotions. He said, "I'm honoured by the love and trust that the Maval people gave me. Moreover, I'm also grateful to BJP for showing their belief in me with this responsibility. I will try to give my best in this new journey."

He further added, "Minorities are an important part of society, yet they are often overlooked; their problems go unheard or unresolved. I will do my best for their betterment."

Shaukat Shaikh's journey into politics started years ago. He has been known as a staunch supporter of Nitesh Rane for the past several years. Through the Swabhiman Party, he has created a huge organisation of youth in the areas of Lonavala and Khandala. After Narayan, Nitesh and Nilesh Rane joined the BJP. Shaukat Shaikh, along with his workers, joined the BJP too. And now, he has been working for the party for the past few years.

Seeing his dedication towards society and the BJP, Shaukat Shaikh has been given this responsibility. His organisational skills as a party administrator will benefit the BJP party in Maval taluka. This new appointment can help Shaukat strengthen his political profile. We wish him the best of luck.

Besides this political character, Shaukat Shaikh is also linked to Bollywood. He is the founder of Fisherman Films and has worked on a myriad of projects with big production houses like Dharma Productions, ALTBalaji, Star Plus, Disney Hotstar, Ajay Devgan FFilms, etc.