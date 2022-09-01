Lining up the 'never-say-die' entrepreneurs

The book 'God's Own Entrepreneurs' written by young journalist R. Roshan has already received rave reviews and is perhaps the only book that chronicles the arduous yet brilliant entrepreneurial journey of the most successful Kerala entrepreneurs.

Roshan belongs to the rare breed of journalists who focus on startups born in the country and is a guiding figure to many new-gen entrepreneurs. Mid-Day catches up with Roshan to understand his journey to realise this inspiring book.

The startup ecosystem in India has flourished a lot over the last decade. The emergence of more than 100 unicorns within a short time is the greatest proof that India can be a hub of startups.

Harbouring a love for startups from a very early age, R Roshan knows both the pain and thrill of entrepreneurship. Inspired by his lived experience from when he started an architecture and real estate portal in Kerala, he always tries to promote entrepreneurship any way he can.

A business journalist since 2004, currently he is heading the business newsroom of Mathrubhumi, one of the largest circulated language dailies in India.

Speaking on his latest book, the young journalist said, “God’s Own Entrepreneurs' reveals the success secrets of 21 most successful entrepreneurs from Kerala. Unlike the Indian communities of Parsis, Marwaris, Jains, Chettiars, and Khatris who are known for their business acumen, Malayalis, as a community, have not been lauded for their entrepreneurial spirit.”

He further added, “While initially Malayali entrepreneurs started their businesses abroad, trade routes paved the way for global interactions, sowing the seeds of entrepreneurship in Malayali minds. They scripted phenomenal success stories in the 1970s in the Gulf region and created immense wealth. It eventually inspired their friends and relatives too. Many also launched businesses in their home state, creating job opportunities. Through my book, I am trying to showcase these success stories.”

Every story laid out in the book is unique in its own way. While all of them have a middle-class upbringing, entrepreneurial persistence, a positive mindset, turning challenges into opportunities and learning new things are some of the traits most of them have in common.

“Consistency is another key element embedded in most of these entrepreneurs,” observed Roshan.

Businessman Yusuff Ali’s story comes to Roshan’s mind.

“Ali was working on opening a large department store in Abu Dhabi, but the Gulf War (Iran-Iraq war) broke out when work on the store entered its final stage. It was a bolt from the blue for Yusuff Ali, who had spent his entire savings as capital investment on the department store. While everyone was leaving Yusuff Ali stayed and opened his shop amidst the war with a slogan, ‘I have faith in this country’, which caught the attention of the then ruler Sultan Al Nahyan. Ali’s loyalty won him the ruler's praise and there was no looking back for him,” Roshan narrates.

According to Roshan, before venturing into a startup, the founders must understand their subject well. They should also create an influence in their field. Proper market testing is a must before launching products/services. All these along with the selection of a proper co-founder will enhance the success possibilities of the startup.

Currently, Roshan is on a mission to help entrepreneurs build scalable ventures and create value for their businesses. “Many successful entrepreneurs could not achieve a valuation as some new-age startups do. Through proper training and consultation, I am helping them bridge that gap,” he said.

As an author, he also has plans to write more books on startups, entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

