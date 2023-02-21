Listen To Aneesha’s New Single ‘Just Want You’ And A New Club Ready Remix Collab With Australian Producer Ela Stiles

Hailing from Delhi and now based in Goa; a ‘sultry voice’ and ‘infectiously catchy music’ are terms one can associate with upcoming vocalist and music producer Aneesha, who proves this on her new Synth Pop single, ‘Just Want You’.

Aneesha started writing this melodic masterpiece two years ago, inspired by a close friend's brewing relationship. Aneesha’s own ambivalence regarding the topics of relationships and societal norms urged her to write this piece from a female perspective. Aneesha and her co-producers, Utkarsh Verma and Denis Thomas, created a sensual soundscape to complement her phenomenally soothing vocals alongside percussive and melodic elements that create a singable and danceable piece of music.

Being an independent artist, Aneesha has seen quick successes such as being featured on music magazines and blogs like Rolling Stone India, Rock Street Journal, Indian Music Diaries and more. Furthermore, she has been playlisted by Apple Music, Spotify India, Amazon music and YouTube music India on a range of their playlists. Her versatility as an artist shows in her recent dive into indie dance and disco music with collaborator Konark Sikka as well as in writing lyrics in Hindi. She leans towards writing music influenced by a global sound of strong women in the genres of Pop, RnB and the electronic scene.

The song has been mixed and mastered by Kaushik Manikandan.

Just Want You is much more than a catchy and danceable tune, it is an experience that invokes passion and walks a listener through a whirlpool of emotions experienced by young people in the world today- with the magic of Aneesha’s raspy and sensual voice and lyricism.

Aneesha wanted her music to be perceived in multiple ways, hence she dabbled with acoustic versions as well as remixes of her own songs. Her first EP 12:12 had a remix EP that followed its release with producers like Mero, Jaypei, SuitStatic etc on the bill.

Recently, for her newest release Just Want You- Aneesha has collaborated with Australian producer and songwriter Ela Stiles on a remix for the song.

Ela Stiles has taken Aneesha’s ‘sultry voice’ and ‘catchy melodies’ and turned them into a club ready tune, infecting it with her own minimal techno, pop and house styles.

Ela Stiles is a Melbourne based singer, songwriter and producer, previously working mostly in the experimental and sound art realms.

She has recently made a dramatic shift into pop music and is currently working on a full length, pop/techno/dance record as well as creating scorching remixes for other artists in between.

More to come... ‘I love working with Aneesha's voice because it's so amazing and all her vocal hooks are genius' saya Ela. It was so easy making these remixes because they are perfect pop songs already, I just turned them into euphoric club hits.

The ‘Just Want You’ remix has really complimented the original song by giving the listener a new experience and using the Aneesha’s powerful vocals in smart and sensible ways, arranged eventually into what works as a tune for any kind of movement; a late night long car drive, the gym, the club and more.

With Aneesha’s everyday drive, hustle and versatility she’s surely going to be an artist to watch out for.

Listen to 'Just want You' on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4W2aQcIkKOUrDg9TT9wYvn?si=Vqv7YaLVQmWO4C0DpM_CFg