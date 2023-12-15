Literary Mavericks: 5 influential and upcoming authors in India and their path-breaking journey

As we celebrate these influential authors, it is equally exciting to look ahead and anticipate the emergence of new voices in Indian literature.

In the kaleidoscope of India's rich literary tapestry, a new wave of authors is making waves with their distinct narratives and profound storytelling. These writers are not only influential in shaping the literary landscape but are also paving the way for a future generation of wordsmiths. Let's delve into the journeys of five such authors who have left an indelible mark on Indian literature and are poised to be the torchbearers for the years to come.

1. Raj Shamani

A content creator, an entrepreneur, a motivational speaker, a bestselling author and there are numerous more feathers attached to his hat. His podcast, Figuring Out, is the top podcast on entrepreneurship in the country. He is the youngest Indian to speak at the United Nations Assembly. He has given four TEDx Talks and over 200 keynotes in over twenty-six countries.

His book – Build Don’t Talk - Things you wish you were taught in school, is a on-fiction self-help book that is a confidence booster and is surely going to make jump out of your cozy bed and start working towards your goals. Keepsing aside the academic learnings at school, Raj’s book throws light on more important lessons in life which are around building relationships, nurturing mental health and even personal finance.

2. Rashme Oberoi

Rashme is a Psychic, Wiccan and Healer and a bestselling author of the book Wicca. Rashme compiled her book based on her life’s journey and her fascinating experiences on her path of Wicca. Though being exhilarating and empowering, the Wiccan path is not an easy one. Rashme says “when I started out I realized that the term ‘Witch’ from an earlier age was still seeped in huge controversy. The connotation of the word ‘Witch’ was ‘Evil’. In the narrative of this book I have attempted to dispel the myth. The modern day witches better known as wiccans adopt rituals and practices as a part of their religion”. This book is an attempt at creating in the reader an awareness at recognizing that, which is alluded to the ‘inner calling’.

Rashme is now writing her second book on Wicca. She has been on various TV shows for years for her Crystal healing, tarot card and dream interpretation sessions. Recently, Rashme has been awarded as the ‘best author’ by Indian Council for United Nations Relations.

3. PS Pranika

An accomplished brand marketer with over 9 years of remarkable experience, Pranika is a strategic brand builder, advisor, and speaker. Currently, Pranika is crafting her professional journey into a debut book, skillfully blending humour and insights. is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of the corporate world, set within the lively and often absurd modern office environment. The book will offer a treasure trove of valuable corporate lessons, with anecdotes offering insights into teamwork, communication, leadership, and the pursuit of workplace happiness. What's special about this story is its universality; designed to resonate with readers of all ages.

Pranika believes “Becoming an author feels like a natural extension of my life's journey, driven by my unwavering passion for storytelling. From a love for reading to an active role as a micro-influencer and content creator, my enthusiasm for literature and sharing stories is at the heart of this aspiration”.

“With a diverse background spanning literature, filmmaking, and branding, my experiences provide a unique perspective that serves as the wellspring of inspiration for my writing endeavours. In essence, my path to becoming an author is fueled by a lifelong desire to create compelling narratives and share meaningful experiences with the world. This journey not only reflects a personal passion but also a commitment to bringing diverse influences into the world of literature” she added.

4. Dhruv Dhakad

Dhruv Dhakad is young Author with 3 published Books till date in the tender age of 12 Years. Currently in Grade 9, his books have been driven by imagination of his own. Other than a published author he is International Rank Holder in Olympiad, NSTSE, Spell BEE and various exams.

His book “The Caspian That Flies” is Amazon No 1 Bestseller while his other book “The Tree of Life” will be showcased in Brooklyn Book Festival by Bri Books. He has tried his hand in poetry where his 2 Poems are published in Anthalogy Book “ Andaz E Bayaan”. His First Book “Journey Through My Dreams” too received great reviews and was positively acknowledged by readers.

5, Saurabh Kumar Vaish

Saurabh Kumar Vaish is a sailing Chief Engineer in Merchant Navy and the author of ‘Ramkavya’ based on Ramayan. It is basically a translation of Shri Ramcharit Manas in simple Hindi poetry. Shri Ramcharit Manas is written in the Awadhi language, hence not many people are able to understand it and take lessons from it. The idea behind this huge undertaking is to make this epic available to all, in an easily understandable language.

As we celebrate these influential authors, it is equally exciting to look ahead and anticipate the emergence of new voices in Indian literature. The literary landscape is dynamic, and the upcoming authors will undoubtedly contribute fresh perspectives, diverse narratives, and innovative storytelling techniques. Let's remain avid readers, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the ever-evolving saga of Indian literature.