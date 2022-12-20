Live a healthy and sustainable life with India's leading organic food brand Indicow

The current generation is hooked to processed and packaged food products.

The ready-to-make food items have become more popular than ever which helps in preparing food in just a few steps. However, processed and packaged food products do not cause total harm but are also unhealthy causing health problems in the long run.

As people have understood the importance of organic food and its health benefits, many Vedic and organic food brands have come to the light. Indicow is one such brand which offers 100% organic food which comprises natural nutrient elements that helps in boosting overall health. With no added substances, the products from Indicow Farms are made under natural conditions and are great to consume.

One of the bestsellers of Indicow is Gir Bilona Desi Ghee. Made from the Indian breed of cows, the milk is converted into curd and then into butter by churning the curd using wooden-made ravaiya in an earthen pot. It is further heated to produce the ghee. Other products from the organic brand include Kankraj Bilona Ghee, Sahiwal Bilona Ghee , Wild forest honey, chia seeds, cold-pressed almond and walnut oil, flax seeds, Murrah Buffalo Ghee and sunflower seeds among other products.

In a time when the biggest FMCG giants are offering products containing artificial preservatives for the taste, texture and fragrance, Indicow has managed to keep it all natural. Going back to the roots, the products of Indicow are preservative-free, chemical-free and have Ayurvedic ingredients which promote health and well-being.

Before the products of Indicow are out for sale, the team does thorough tests and quality checks backed by modern science. Offering quality to the consumers, Indicow continues to grow its presence on a Pan-India level and abroad. The brand has successfully delivered its products to more than 2 lakh homes, and Indicow continues to expand among every household.

According to the Director, Saurabh Agarwal: “In a nutshell, the primary goal of Indicow is to work for sustainable living and promote a healthier lifestyle. In the coming time, Indicow plans to launch new categories in food products which will help in body cleansing, boosting immunity and increasing metabolism in the human body”.

Indicow is exporting its products to USA and Australia where the customers are loving the product due to its ayurvedic properties and hence there is a sudden hike in demand for sustainable products in these countries among not just Indians but also foreigners.

