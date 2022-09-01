Breaking News
Lord Ganesha returns to greet his devotees underwater in Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on: 01 September,2022 04:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Lord Ganesha will return to Chennai once again to grace us with his presence UNDERWATER! Visit India’s first underwater tunnel aquarium, VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai between the 31st of August till the 4th of September, 2022

VGP Marine Kingdom believes that this will be a unique way to teach our children about the significance of Ganesh Chathurti. The host will share tales and interesting facts about Lord Ganesha throughout the day, while a live depiction of this mighty deity explores the 3 million litre shark tank. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., He will stop by the underwater tunnel every 2 hours to snap photos with tourists.


 

Date: 31st Aug - 4th Sept, 2022


Time: 10, 12pm, 2pm, 5pm, 6pm

Venue: VGP Marine Kingdom, Sh49, Injambakkam, East Coast Road, Chennai 600115

View on Map: https://g.page/vgp-marine-kingdom?share

