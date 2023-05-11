Lotus Salon Franchise Expands Across the Country: Bringing Affordable, High-Quality Hair Care to Communities Everywhere

Lotus Salon, the leading upscale and modern franchise chain, is proud to announce its nationwide expansion and commitment to bringing affordable, high-quality hair care to communities everywhere.

With a focus on current trends and techniques, Lotus Salon stands out in the industry for its pre-opening and operational assistance to franchisees, implementation and assistance with all operational programs and procedures, scheduled personalized visits to existing salons, and intensive training on customer service and salon operations. These features enable hair care, nail, and beauty service enthusiasts worldwide to benefit from a seamless salon running experience that is both profitable and builds strong customer relationships.

Lotus Salon Corporation is a pioneer in hair, beauty, and nail services. Established in January 2011, the brand has shown tremendous growth over the years. Now, it is a chain of 30+ branches in India, New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai. With a passion for setting new benchmarks in makeup and exceeding all industry standards, Lotus Salon is on a mission to expand its operations to 5000 salons by 2025.

Headquartered in Mumbai-India, Lotus Salon has over a decade of experience in the global industry. The salon enables an entrepreneur to own their franchise business. The salon provides ongoing access to support in marketing, advertising, recruiting, retention, training, management, business, and planning. In addition, Lotus Salon is recognized as a national brand with upscale and modern salon services.

Lotus Salon Franchise provides an ongoing business relationship that includes the products, the services, trademarks, and the entire business concept. The franchise hosts the annual franchise convention for all franchisees training on air dressing and beauty skills. It conducts regularly scheduled phone calls to discuss service, retail, and training needs. The PR company organizes the grand opening day for all its franchisees. In short, Lotus Salon Franchise provides small business entrepreneurs with upscale business tools to grow business operations and profitability.

“We are excited to expand Lotus Salon Franchise across the country. Our mission is to reach more than 5000 salons by the year 2025. We are looking forward to working with you and exploring our potential relationship. From marketing strategy to supervision, we will be offering entrepreneurs our entire business concept to bring them more business,” said the Owner of Lotus Salon, Mr. Aditya Kapoor.

Investing in the Lotus Salon franchise promises 365 days of revenue and a 12-month business. The salon is all about making people look and feel good about themselves. The salon interiors inspired by abstract and defined lines give the salon a modern, luxurious, plush, and stylish look. The growing awareness of beauty and haircare industry clients further ensures the franchise delivers professionalism as a new art form.

Lotus Salon's commitment to excellence in salon operations and global franchise opportunities makes it the leading salon company offering “Utmost Luxury At Affordable Prices.” Interested franchisees can contact Lotus Salon through its official website to make the most of its ongoing global franchise opportunity. For more information, visit https://www.lotussalonfranchise.com/.