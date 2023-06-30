Louis Salon- How Online Salon Franchise is Changing the Face of the Beauty Industry in India

The hair & beauty salon business is rarely the first option to consider when they start evaluating any business.

Louis Salon is One of the top salon franchises Globally now in India, with over 4000 salons; 90 cities in the world passed the demanding Louis Salon accreditation process and now forming the exclusive global circle of Louis Salon worldwide. Louis Salon is a salon located in Mumbai, Maharashtra². It is a part of the Louis Salon franchise, which is an American international chain of hairdressing salons founded in California in 1990 by Peter Louis³. The salon aims to raise the bar in the beauty business so that more people realize the “power of real Beauty” and, rightly empowered, are able to make the right choices for themselves and optimize their natural beauty assets².

Benefits of Hair & Beauty Industry Business

The hair & beauty salon business is rarely the first option to consider when they start evaluating any business. But, when they learn more, they find that the hair & beauty industry is like no other.

Hair & Beauty is an industry that is

All Cash business.

One time investment

Low Manpower cost, low operating cost.

Recession-proof (how hard the recession hit,

People can’t stop haircuts/ colour etc.)

365 days revenue

Negligible seasonality - 12-month business

It is relevant in all community and economic climates.

It is a fundamental service, a basic necessity to all.

Doesn’t change or get obsolete with technology upgrades.

Have low non-perishable inventory requirements.

It cannot be outsourced.

It is about making people look and feel good about themselves.

Very low competition – Social Barrier.

Why Louis Salon

It gives an entrepreneur the best of both worlds – the ability to own their franchise business and ongoing access to support in marketing, advertising, recruiting, retention, training, management, and business. Planning. In addition, they have the power of a national brand working for them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to bring them more business.

The ongoing business relationship we provide within the Louis Salon franchise includes the service, the products, and trademarks, as well as the entire business concept itself, from marketing strategy, plan, Standard Operating Procedure, systems, formats, audits, billing software, training, quality control, ongoing assistance, guidance and supervision. In short, it provides small businesses (the franchisee) with the tools of big business (provided by the franchisor).

Start-up Support

Location assistance / Site approval.

Salon design & constructions (Turnkey construction salon by the empanelled architect of (Louis Salon)

Legal Obligation/license procurement

Franchise Business Operations

Pre-opening and going operational assistance to franchisees

Implements and assists with all operational programs and procedures, including the First salon Opening program

Schedules personalized visits to existing salons

Conducts regularly scheduled phone calls to discuss service, retail and training needs

Hosts the annual franchise Convention for all franchisees

Training

Provides in-house training on Hairdressing and beauty skills.

Trains on customer service and salon operations.

Tie up with top Hair & beauty industry leaders to train on current trends and techniques

Grand Opening Ceremony – Our PR company will organize the grand opening day for your salon.

POS – Billing Software – We have billing software which we have taken from the world's largest salon software company. We will share the same software with you for your billing.

Marketing

Highly innovative/irresistible marketing offers like “Free pick & drop” & “lifetime hair cut free.

Merchandise Employee welfare and recognition

Staff is retained well if they work for a bigger group than an individual shop

Annual Meeting & picnic for recognizing the hairdresser, beautician & manager. In-salon & outstation training for hairdresser & Skin therapist.

Requirements to open a Louis Salon franchise

You will have to meet the below requirements and lease them out to Louis Salon to enjoy a regular flow of income:

Area

Louis Salon offers its Salon outlets to those who own commercial space or a commercially converted property. They offer their partnership in revenue or rental share model. The total area needed to open a Salon store is 1st 500 to 600 sq. feet, 2nd 1000 to 1500 sq. feet 3rd, 2000 to 2500 sq. feet, 4th 3000 to 4000 sq. feet and should be located on the ground floor. The minimum frontage requirement is 30 above sq. feet with sufficient parking space.

Franchise Recurring Cost

In all three models, the franchisee gets the rights to use the brand name, systems & Process & billing software.

The minimum investment required, revenue, and the number of staff-

Model 1*.

Franchisee invests & Franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will take care of all the operational expenses like Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, Salon Consumption, etc. and will pay 5% of revenue or Rs.60000/- Fix Royalty Per Month, whichever is Higher to the Company monthly fee paid by the franchisee would be far less than the business generated by franchisee by of brand name, systems & process, support etc.

Model 2*.

Franchisee invests & Company (Louis Salon team) run the operations; Louis Salon will take care of all the operational expenses like All, Expenses Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, Salon Consumption, etc., and the company will pay a minimum guarantee of 2% of the total franchise investment Amount per Month or 40% of the Net Profit of the store per month, whichever is higher

Louis Salon Franchise Cost Amount

Lite Model

Area Required: 500-600 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 20 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR. 5Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 15 to 20 Lacs per Year

Regular Model

Area Required: 1000-1200 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 40 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 10 Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 30-36 Lacs per Year

Super Model

Area Required: 1800-2000 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 60 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 20 Lacs +GST

Approximate income: INR 40-50 Lacs per Year

Lounge Model

Area Required: 3000-4000 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 1.5 Crore

Franchise Fee: INR 30 Lacs GST

Approximate income: INR 60 to 80 Lacs per Year

