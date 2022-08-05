Lovepreet singh AKA Lavie is back with a bang track 'sneaker' in collaboration with Yeah Proof and Homeboy.

Lovepreet Singh AKA Lavie is a Singer, Lyricist, Composer and a Music Producer. After the crazy success of the song SCREENSHOT the upcoming new star known by his screen name LAVIE is all set to rule the Punjabi music industry with the forthcoming projects. LAVIE has already marked his place in the Punjabi music industry with his song titled SCREENSHOT, NO TRUST, DAS NI TU. With the beginning of the new era of Punjabi music industry LAVIE released his new song SNEAKER on 4th of August 2022. What distinguishes this song from the remaining is the featuring of YEAH PROOF. YEAH PROOF is one among the great names that always come into sight while talking about the Punjabi music industry. From working on his projects solitary to working with singers like YEAH PROOF, LAVIE has come a long way. LAVIE is also going to work on his upcoming projects with many more renowned artists along with YEAH PROOF.

YEAH PROOF is an International Artist and Music Producer whose recent international collaboration with Karan Aujla featuring American rapper YG, hit millions on the internet. YEAH PROOF has worked on great songs with well-known Punjabi artists namely Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Gurlez Akhtar and many more. His work has been phenomenal in songs like “Sher” by Diljit Dosanjh, “Game Over” by Karan Aujla and so on. YEAH PROOF is also the music producer of the song SNEAKER. YEAH PROOF is known in the industry for changing the vibe of music. All his songs are very well distinguished and different from each other consisting of unique vibe. YEAH PROOF never fails to catch the headlines marking his place in the industry as a main stream Singer/Producer. The composition and the lyrics of the song are provided by LAVIE himself. The bright side for all the hip-hop lovers is that the song consists of a very natural hip hop vibe.

SNEAKER also incorporates a rap which is provided by none other than HOMEBOY, yet another remarkable singer, writer and music director. HOMEBOY is a well-established singer. HOMEBOY has worked with Parmish Verma in songs like 'It's Okay God' along with YEAHPROOF and Karan Aujla. These songs acquired views up to 1.5M to 24M within the time span of 2 to 4 months. The video of the song is directed by Channi.