Lowest Flight Fares to Expand Its Business in India with a Travel Meta

Lowest Flight Fares is now shifting its focus to India, the world’s biggest market. LFF has tied up with Jetcost, a travel metasearch engine, to provide Indian consumers access to more comprehensive rates and huge data on flight options.

Lowest Flight Fares is a US-based travel agency that works towards providing comparatively lower travel deals. LFF began its journey of serving through Meta with Jetcost. The UK and the USA market were their initial target market, as disclosed by them.

The expansion of LFF in the Indian market is part of the strategic plan, which it aims to accommodate travellers with all kinds of requirements and budgets. At 81.6%, India was a leading domestic market for air passengers. More than half of them are always on the lookout for budget-savvy deals. Although LFF was introduced to Indian travellers in January 2023, the tie-up with Jetcost is only going to promote easy accessibility to a vast range of flight deals for India’s domestic and international passengers.

Mr. Raj Kishore, Co-Founder of Lowest Flight Fares, said, “After receiving a successful response in these two markets has encouraged us to go ahead with Jetcost for the Indian market too. This strategic tie-up will help offer greater value to its customers, along with accessibility to our out-of-the-box travel deals. Though we see Jetcost's presence less in India, the tie-up with Jetcost is a part of the company’s more aggressive worldwide expansion, which will enable the Indian travellers to be able to search the widest ranges of travel deals.”

Jetcost, being a meta-search engine, provides its platform to all OTAs and travel agencies to sell their products, including flight tickets, hotels, rental cars, etc. When a user clicks on the service, it redirects them to the corresponding service provider’s website to complete the booking. Travelers find it convenient as they get to filter their search and compare prices before booking a service.

So, when a user visits Jetcost to book a flight, they first compare the price and book the one which is suitable for them. LFF’s tie-up with Jetcost is an approach to offer comparatively lower flight deals to Jetcost users. When users click on the deals provided by LFF on the Jetcost website, they will be redirected to LFF’s site, where they can book or even explore more choices.

LFF, being an experienced player in the field, knows what air passengers are looking for. Hence its arrival in the Indian market to offer the cheapest flight deals to the Indian market is definitely going to bring a ray of hope among Indian passengers.

In October 2022, LFF started with the meta in the USA and UK markets. Now, after 7 months, LFF is ready to go live with Jetcost India by the end of May 2023. If this goes as planned, the LFF is soon going to be one of the preferred flight booking platforms for booking low-cost flight tickets.