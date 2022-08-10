Ludhiana’s social media Influencer, Harjinder Singh Kukreja appointed ‘Cultural Ambassador’ by the Government of India

Celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence, the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" are being commemorated all around the nation with immense pride and patriotic fervor.

The Government of India has recognized 75 successful content creators and influencers as ‘Cultural Ambassadors of India’.

An official event was organized at The Asiatic Society, Mumbai to mark this event. Sikh Social media star, Harjinder Singh Kukreja was part of the chosen seventy-five who were appointed ‘Cultural Ambassadors’ at the ceremony. Harjinder Singh Kukreja is a world renowned member of the Sikh community, well-known for his globe-trotting and social media influence.

At The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, an esteemed group of 75 well-known influencers from various fields were appointed as India’s goodwill and culture ambassadors. The range of celebrities included digital creators, singers, actors and top notch chefs and influencers. Alongside the Sikh Goodwill-ambassador, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, some of the top few influencers appointed as Cultural Ambassadors of India are Aashna Hegde, Manav Chhabra, Angry Prash, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Ashnoor Kaur, Ashi Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Dua, Iti Acharya, Amulya Rattan, Mira Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao, RJ Naved, Chef Kunal Kapoor and Jannat Zubair.

Talking about the being one of the cultural ambassadors of India, Kukreja says, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is once-in-a-lifetime event as India has turned 75 and it is an honour to be appointed as a ‘Cultural Ambassador of India’. This is an encouragement to all the 75 content creators to keep inspiring the millions who follow them."

Harjinder Singh Kukreja’s wife, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja is extremely elated at Harjinder’s appointment as a Cultural Ambassador of India. Harkirat Kaur Kukreja who is also known as the ‘Sikh Supermom’ says, “The Kukreja family is extremely happy about the recognition Harjinder has received and wishes that he continues to serve his motherland as a true ‘Cultural Ambassador’ and inspires and motivates those that follow him and beyond”.

A staunch believer in the significance and importance of the family unit for societal progress, Harjinder Singh Kukreja is well-known for being a family man. His social media pages are full of endearing images and videos of his loveable children -Rehras Singh, Aad Sach Singh and Rut Suhavi Kaur. His wife -Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, whom he proudly introduces as the ‘Sikh Supermom’, is the powerhouse of his life.â¨ â¨The teachings of Guru Nanak make Harjinder always a step ahead to put his best foot forward by contributing during unfortunate natural calamities. He has helped many flood-affected people in Jammu & Kashmir and even the victims of the Chennai floods. “I believe in such times we all, as humanity, must give our services in the form of money, clothes, items of daily needs and food”, says Harjinder Singh Kukreja.