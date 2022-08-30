LYRA Swim has the best collection of modest swimwear for women to buy

Is it just us, or are modest swimwear costumes getting better in the trends of 2022? The sleeved cossies and the high-belted tunics aren't just perfect for a religious dress but are also equally comfortable.

These kinds of swimwear are perfectly ideal for staycations and watersports. In a place where heat defines its culture, designs seldom incorporate style, comfort, and flexibility, all three in one fabric, but some brands blend a perfect combination for every woman. LYRA is a modest swimwear brand that takes care of every body type to promote a healthy lookout for women who aspire to look stunning in these bikinis and swimsuits. The brand has elaborative imagery that is set on the benchmark of a swimsuit body type, as it embraces the uniqueness of each and everybody.

The brand has a vast variety of swimsuits in categories like New in and Bestsellers, under which Asra, Alayna, Halima, Naila, Sofia, and Sofia crop. The online store also keeps a large pile of swim accessories like Swim hijabs, Swim turbans, Tie knot swim caps, Sarongs, Leggings, trousers, Beach trousers, wet bags, Swim bras, swim skirts, and swim tops. Their collection also includes Swim maxis and Kaftans. LYRA Swim was launched in December 2016 when the founder of the brand, Ikram, decided to bring change into the fashion industry and depict one's individuality by designing swim clothes that fit her style, belief, and philosophy all in one.

The extreme summer heat waves are also a viable reason to buy flexible swimwear this season. What's more, all the favorite labels have been spearheading sustainability. These styles are flattering to all body shapes; a representative of LYRA Swim, Hafis Ismail , said, "We aspire to design clothes that fit every purpose ethically. Our brand ensures you have comfortable outside pool party wear to enjoy with your friends and modest swimwear for the outdoors. We are breaking stereotypes and bringing out something new daily to challenge the industry's pre-defined idea of swimsuits."

The most popular LYRA Swim products aesthetically please the customers and come back with a strong review. The collection, namely- the 'Sofia collection,' is very feminine but stylish, carving your body and yet covering it up from everywhere without the need for shorts or extra clothing; the 'ASRA collection' is an exclusive trending style that is meant for comfort and is a bit lose on the front, and the perfect 'Halima collection' is the one with a chic style and a cut of a modest swimsuit with the fabric that hugs your curves. Modest swimwear (also called Burkini) offers a decent level of coverage, comfort, and fit for every woman with a knack for comfort. The fashion industry has had a rather conventional norm, following the same pattern in swimwear collections. But what if women aren't comfortable wearing traditional swimwear? This is the exact question that gave birth to this ever-evolving industry savant- LYRA.

This brand has aesthetically designed ideas to accomplish better-looking swimwear for women who dress more subtly for a beach party or a poolside adventure. Ikram Zein has envisioned a strong brand future for LYRA, celebrating various perceptions and its elegant detailing of minimal brand aesthetics. LYRA encourages more females to sport swimwear and proudly parade in the femininity it holds. All the successful attempts that were used to build the brand's essence loudly speak of women of all backgrounds, sizes, and shapes. LYRA is here to propagate ideas about a free-minded world that holds elegance and charm, becoming one of the most triumphant swimwear brands in the trending world.

