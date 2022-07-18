Amid the rising global crisis that has plagued the world, with the world on the brink of another war, it becomes necessary to protect its citizens and guarantee them the freedom and rights they deserve.

The founder and CEO of Theta432 (a USA-based Cyber Defense firm) M. Micheal Mitama has demonstrated this exact sentiment through his actions. He has been deployed third time in the war and is relentlessly fighting for the freedom of the citizens of Ukraine and now human rights around the world. He has been appointed to survey the preparations and conditions of the ongoing war in 10 different countries to ensure human life and dignity stays intact.

Recently, he was even physically injured while protecting human life across the globe. He considers it his duty to protect those in need. His participation in the devastating Russia-Ukraine war has served as an inspiration to many. He has greatly contributed in other fields such as cyber security as well setting up honey pots that can be attacked by Russian actors or others seeking to maliciously gain access into systems to track their behavior and interactions.

In the past, he has worked with several countries to strengthen their cyber security as well. He and his team set up a state-of-the-art cyber-defense center in India, which provided end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber monitoring and protection services. It majorly helped support and guide Indian businesses from threats against cyber crimes. The Cyber Defense Firm's vision is to devote entirely to R&D of prevention, detection, response, assessment and providing a quick response to cyber breaches.

He is a combat medic from the US Army, he was trained by the members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers, and U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces. He has won several awards for his hard work and achievement and is on a path that continues toward prioritizing human lives and unnecessary suffering and breaches of human rights with this new commission.