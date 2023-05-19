M5 Entertainment Seals The Deal For Kiara Advani, Kajal Aggarwal And Taapsee Pannu As Brand Ambassadors In The Health And Lifestyle Industry

“We are ecstatic and grateful that Happilo, T.A.C and Gynoveda have trusted us to help them find the perfect brand ambassadors for their newest campaigns.

Sonya V Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza at the premier of their film, Ek Chup

M5 Entertainment Talent Agency has been the driving force behind three major deals in the health and lifestyle industry as they help sign Kiara Advani for Happilo, Kajal Aggarwal for T.A.C and Taapsee Pannu for Gynoveda all in a span of a few months. All three brand ambassadors are the perfect fit for the brief that was put forth which is testament to M5 Entertainment’s prowess in the industry.

“We are ecstatic and grateful that Happilo, T.A.C and Gynoveda have trusted us to help them find the perfect brand ambassadors for their newest campaigns. This just reinforces all the good work M5 Entertainment has done over the years and cements our position as a trusted company to do business with time and again. Our core strength has always been to make sure that both the celebrities and the brand get the best out of the deal and are able to achieve that with deal we execute.” Said, Sonya. V. Kapoor, Founder, M5 Entertainment.

Happilo, India’s leading premium D2C brand, partnered with Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador because of her enthusiasm for fitness and was roped in to popularise the concept of snacking on protein-rich, healthy, and super-tasty snacks. The company rolled out its maiden celebrity advertisement campaign featuring Kiara Advani alongside its other ambassador. T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company, one of the fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic FMCG brands, has launched its Dashapushpadi Video Campaign featuring new mother & popular actress, Kajal Agarwal, who endorsed T.A.C’s “Dashapushpadi” baby care range.

“M5 Entertainment took meticulous care to understand what we at Gynoveda aim to do and the expectations that we had from the brand ambassador as well. We were excited to work with Taapsee Pannu as she is an icon for women empowerment and has always challenged the status quo and are happy that M5 Entertainment made it happen.” - Gynoveda.

Gynoveda, World’s first Ayurvedic FemTech brand with the vision to make Indian women free of all menstrual and reproductive problems has brought on board acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador.

“Every brief that comes in is an opportunity for us to extend our expertise and we are happy that we were able to execute each of them with complete integrity and by aligning ourselves with the vision of the brand. We see these deals as a stepping stone for many more marquee deals that are yet to be finalised in the future of M5 Entertainment.” Said Amrita Mendonza, Co-Founder, M5 Entertainment.

Along with their ongoing brand deals, M5 Entertainment has also produced ‘Ek Chup’, a short film starring Mona Singh, Directed by Sonya V.Kapoor -under the same banner which was met with critical acclaim and was released on Disney+ Hostar. This is a stepping stone into their lateral foray into the world of content creation as they gear up to kickstart work on Feature films & scripted projects with multiple leading OTT platforms that will be coming soon.