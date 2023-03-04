Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
For Excellence in the category of Cancer Hospital in MP

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital


Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital is the world’s best Electro Homeopathic Cancer Hospital situated in Indore. Since its establishment in the year 2019, Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital, Indore is proving to be a new ray of hope for hopeless cancer patients through its exclusive treatment protocol for cancer.


Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital is the India’s first 100 bed Electro Homeopathic Cancer Hospital solely using plants based Electro Homeopathy as the system of medicine as well as treatment, which incorporates modern ICU’S and other state-of-the-art modern critical care equipments.




As Patients of this hospital too acknowledge and experience their fast recovery during their course of treatment in the hospital, for that the credit not only goes to the this incredible herbal medical science but also hospital's dedicated and service oriented profession team of doctors and compassionate medical staff have made patient’s fight more strong against such headstrong disease.

