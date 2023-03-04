Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Precautionary COVID Care given to Dr. Krishna Gopal Singh

Chirayu Medical college & Hospital

Dr. Ajay Goenka & Chirayu Hospital – The Lamp of Hope in the Darkness of Covid-19 Dr. Ajay Goenka is a self-made, visionary doctor whose efforts have transformed healthcare delivery in the state of Madhya Pradesh and who rose to global prominence through his work during the covid-19 pandemic when he declared his 1000 bed hospital as a dedicated covid-19 centre on 23rd March, 2020, a time when most people were scared of the word “covid-19” and is rightly called the Covidologist of India. During the global pandemic, Dr. Goenka was the first person in the state of Madhya Pradesh to declare his fully functional 1000 bed hospital as a covid-19 centre with the Madhya Pradesh Government. Dr. Goenka published a treatment protocol that was recognised as the official treatment protocol for Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Goenka treated more than 30,000 Covid-19 patients and Covid-19 suspected patients. Chirayu hospital is accredited with having one of the highest recovery rates and lowest mortality rates in the country. Based on Dr. Goenka vast experience, he went on to publish innovative “19 H of Covid-19” which highlights the complications of Covid-19. Dr. Goenka dispelled fear from people through his video, “Corona is curable” which went viral across the world. Covid-19 Diet recommended by Dr. Goenka was widely followed. Dr. Goenka has trained healthcare workers from 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh and healthcare workers from private hospitals to aid the state’s effort to combat coronavirus. The RT-PCR Lab of CMCH is the first private lab to get NABL accreditation and ICMR Approval to start SARS-CoV-2 testing in Madhya Pradesh. Microbiology lab performed over 62,000 RT-PCR for covid-19 and Clinical Biochemistry Lab performed over 7 lakhs tests during the pandemic. The Radiology department did 35,000 HRCT Chest.

In the Pathology Lab, around 8 lakh haematological investigations were performed during the pandemic. It was Dr. Goenka’s foresight when he recognised and declared that the covid-19 pandemic would lead to one of world’s largest psychiatric emergency in 2020 and undertook measures to monitor the mental health of covid-19 patients. Under his leadership, Chirayu became one amongst the four hospitals selected from India in 2020 in WHO’S Solidarity Trial. WHO selected largest number of Covid-19 patients for Solidarity Trial in India from Chirayu Covid-19 Centre. Chirayu’s Covid-19 Related Publication are Innovative “19 H of COVID-19” Management Protocol at a Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. Apollo Medicine (2020):233-34; Repurposed Antiviral Drugs for Covid-19 – Interim WHO Solidarity Trial Results. New England Journal of Medicine (2020); ‘Living WHO Guidelines on drug for Covid-19’ which includes Solidarity Trial Data published in British Medical Journal (2020).

He was awarded the State Award for Covid-19 by the Madhya Pradesh Government. Also received the Letter of Appreciation for emergency preparedness and response given by the Major General N R Indurkar, S M, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Military for Covid-19 relief for the deportees of Kuwait. The courage and determination that Dr. Goenka has shown during the pandemic will serve as an inspiration for generations of doctors and healthcare professionals that no matter how difficult circumstances can be, service should always prevail.