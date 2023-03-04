Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Professional Engineering Consultancy services.

LNM Infra Project Pvt Ltd


"L.N. Malviya Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal is a Multidisciplinary Engineering Consultancy Organization. The aim of the company is to participate in the infrastructure development in the nation by providing Professional Engineering Consultancy Services.




The company has been providing its Infrastructure Consultancy services since the year 2000 in sectors such as Highway Development and Construction, Building and Structures.


Water Supply and Water Treatment Plant, Sewerage System and Sewage Treatment Plant, Remodeling of Railway Station and so on. The company through their proficient team of technocrats deliver quality services with latest and "State -of-the-art" technology

