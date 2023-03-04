Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Manufacturing Papad & Instant Mixes, MP

Agrawal Papad Pvt Ltd (Agrawal 420 Papad)

Agrawal Papad Pvt. Ltd. India's leading manufacturers in Papads and Instant Mixeses, known for their High quality and impeccable taste since 1962.The company was anchored by Mr. Hukum Chand Agrawal in 1962.

And a strong desire to sell good quality papad and so the enterprise which began from a small venture grew into a “Big Name”. They hold a strong presence across different states in India like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and so on.