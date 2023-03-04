Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Veg & Non veg restaurants in MP

Lazeez Hakeem


The foundation of Hakim Hotel was laid in the year 1971 by my grandfather "Shri Hakimuddin Sahab". My grandfather was a highly opinionated, hardworking and caring personality. My grandfather and his two younger brothers "Akhtar Hussain Sahab" and "Shabbir Hussain Sahab" put in all their energy, time and dedication to take "Hakeem Hotel" to new heights.




After a few years passed, my father and uncle started helping in the family business and opened different branches, by God's grace everything is going well. We all are running our business by following the path shown by grandfather.


My grandfather's leadership is visible in the work we do today. Our work is being appreciated by eminent food lovers and high dignitaries by giving us various awards. My father has received "Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Puraskar" from two different Chief Ministers of our state Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji and Shri Kamal Nath ji.

