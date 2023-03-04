Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

04 March,2023
For Excellence in the category of MultiSpecialty Hospital, MP

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023


Established in 2001 as the first corporate hospital in Madhya Pradesh, CARE CHL has now become one of the most reliable multispeciality hospitals with the ability to deliver top-notch care strengthened by state-of-the-art infrastructure with 400 beds and high-quality, technologically advanced pieces of equipment with an aim to provide superior care while highlighting patient-centricity.




With the flagship being the Cardiac Interventions and Surgeries of CARE CHL Hospitals, Indore, the hospital has garnered recognition in the state of Madhya Pradesh for the reputation of being the first to perform coronary bypass surgery, coronary angioplasty, and other catheter-based interventions in Indore, besides holding the record for the highest number of procedures in central India. The Center of Cardiac Sciences, which incorporates Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, the Department of Cardiology, and the Children’s Heart Centre, is the first fully equipped center for providing international standard cardiac interventions and surgeries in Madhya Pradesh.

Being a multispeciality hospital, CARE CHL Hospitals, Indore, provides services in over 30 medical specialties Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Urology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Transplants, Paediatrics, Laparoscopic & General Surgery, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology to name a few.


