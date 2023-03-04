Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022 2023

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

For Excellence in the category of Beverages, MP

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Medirich Infusions Pvt Ltd- FTQ Drinks| Indo Colah


Mediirich Fusions Pvt Ltd, a company originated from Indore, MP, has strived through years to build brands like FTQ Drinks & Indo Colah. With state of art infrastructure and machineries, they have successfully casted monumental impressions in the beverage industry, with their presence across states like MP, Rajasthan, West Bengal and now even Maharashtra.




In the esteemed product array of aerated beverages, popularly known as Zeerum, Orange Fizz, Clear Lemon and more, they are now planning to expand and introduce premium categories with experiential quality and taste.


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK