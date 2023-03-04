Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Beverages, MP

Medirich Infusions Pvt Ltd- FTQ Drinks| Indo Colah

Mediirich Fusions Pvt Ltd, a company originated from Indore, MP, has strived through years to build brands like FTQ Drinks & Indo Colah. With state of art infrastructure and machineries, they have successfully casted monumental impressions in the beverage industry, with their presence across states like MP, Rajasthan, West Bengal and now even Maharashtra.

In the esteemed product array of aerated beverages, popularly known as Zeerum, Orange Fizz, Clear Lemon and more, they are now planning to expand and introduce premium categories with experiential quality and taste.