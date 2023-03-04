Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
For Excellence in the category of Solar Installations in Central India

Avni Traders


Avni Traders is a top player in the Raipur – Chhattisgarh region in renewable energy sector. This well known establishment acts as a one stop destination servicing customers both local and from The Raipur – Chhattisgarh. They have a wide range of products and services and cater to the varied requirements of their customers in renewable energy sector.  JAL JEEVAN MISSION and SAUR SUJLA YOJNA are two Government schemes initiated by them to provide drinking water to each household in every village and provide irrigation water to every farmer in every village of Chhattisgarh State in this sector.




Avni Traders is also self producer of plants and seeds and is reliable and trustable for more than 20 years to save nature and environment.


