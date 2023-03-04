Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022 2023

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 05:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

For Excellence in the category of Online Platform for Filing ITR

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

SSBA Innovations Pvt Ltd


A technology-driven financial solutions and services platform focusing on providing end-to-end financial solutions in the area of tax planning and filing, personal investment advisory and wealth building to individuals.


With two platforms, TaxBuddy, offers Tax solutions and the 2nd platform Finbingo offering financial solutions.Over the years, they have transformed from being an online tax filing platform to a one-stop-shop for end-to-end Tax Solutions and Financial Solutions provider at an affordable cost.




They aim to create Fintech offerings that are meaningful, impactful and long lasting for consumers.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK