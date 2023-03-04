Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Online Platform for Filing ITR

SSBA Innovations Pvt Ltd

A technology-driven financial solutions and services platform focusing on providing end-to-end financial solutions in the area of tax planning and filing, personal investment advisory and wealth building to individuals.

With two platforms, TaxBuddy, offers Tax solutions and the 2nd platform Finbingo offering financial solutions.Over the years, they have transformed from being an online tax filing platform to a one-stop-shop for end-to-end Tax Solutions and Financial Solutions provider at an affordable cost.

They aim to create Fintech offerings that are meaningful, impactful and long lasting for consumers.