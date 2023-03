For Excellence in the category of Cakes & Confectioneries.

Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd.,an Indian multinational pastry and bakery chain based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and has over 1000 outlets in different cities in India.

It Offer gourmet cakes, pastries, cupcakes, cookies, and more that are universally enjoyed by family and friends and make Monginis a part of all life’s celebrations and memories. Their main aim is to help people express their happiness in a memorable way.