Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022 2023

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 04 March,2023 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

For Excellence in Personal care Initiative for girls.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Dchica Fashion Lifestyle Private Limited


Richa Kapila and Vani Chugh are sisters-in-law who started D’chica together in 2019. This was started after the shutting down of their first venture which was in the babies and toddlers niche. D’chica was started from the lessons learnt from the first venture and focussed on the teenage and youth demographic and focussed on capturing white space areas within this demographic.


D'chica is an Alpha and Gen z focused un-basic essentials brand led by two women. At D'chica, we create products that celebrate teenage and let girls embrace the onset of womanhood with joy. Our core products include quirky trendy and comfy bras and period panties. We also have a fashion line of athleisure and footwear for teens. 




D'chica has also won multiple Mom's choice and Business growth awards, including the TimeSheUnltd award for its Path, Breaking Designs and Inspiring Business Growth. 

With the guiding motto of #madewithlove, all products under the DFL umbrella are created to appeal to the discerning millennial parent and their digital native kids. With great reviews from Moms and a strong connection with tweens and teens, DFL has built a strong presence across e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Firstcry, Zivame, etc. The company also exports its innerwear and pet range to the US, UK & UAE markets. - www.dchica.in

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK