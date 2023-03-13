Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

For Excellence in the category of Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in MP

Ashtvinayak Leisure Pvt. Ltd. (THE Park)

The Park Indore is a fine blend of extraordinary experiences that truly symbolize the many within you. Their 5 star luxury boutique hotel, located on MR 10, is located in one of Indore's plush neighborhoods.

It presents a spectacular stage for you to dine, stay, work, and celebrate in the most distinct, vibrant, and unexpected ways. The Park provides an Experience of a lavish stay at this opulent property offering well-appointed rooms, an incredible restaurant, a luxurious spa, and world-class amenities.