Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Updated on: 13 March,2023 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
For Excellence in the category of Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in MP

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Ashtvinayak Leisure Pvt. Ltd. (THE Park)


The Park Indore is a fine blend of extraordinary experiences that truly symbolize the many within you. Their 5 star luxury boutique hotel, located on MR 10, is located in one of Indore's plush neighborhoods.




It presents a spectacular stage for you to dine, stay, work, and celebrate in the most distinct, vibrant, and unexpected ways. The Park provides an Experience of a  lavish stay at this opulent property offering well-appointed rooms, an incredible restaurant, a luxurious spa, and world-class amenities.


