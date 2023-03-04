Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Radiance Awards 2022-2023

Excellence in Higher Education in Central India

LNCT University

A premier university providing excellent teaching in disciplines such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Law and other recurring professional studies. It is among the one of the Top University of central India.

LNCT University offers various programs from Diploma, Bachelor, Master’s and Doctorate-level programs. LNCT is firmly dedicated for building the character of individual for the better society.

LNCT’s mission is to create a collaborative environment open to the free exchange of ideas, where research, creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship can flourish