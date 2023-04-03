Madrabbit Ropes In Smriti Mandhana As Its New Brand Ambassador

The young and versatile Indian cricketer to promote MadRabbit as the finest audio-wearable brand in India.

Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricket Team Vice Captain, Finds Her Madness in MadRabbit Touch ANC Headphones.

MadRabbit, the flourishing Indian lifestyle electronics brand known for its commitment to comfort and affordability, has signed Smriti Mandhana as the official brand ambassador.

The announcement comes with the launch of an ad-film featuring Smriti to pass on the message "follow your madness".

Smriti Mandhana, who is very popular amongst the youth for her prodigious batting skills, will play a crucial role in promoting the brand's message of inclusivity and providing comfortable, affordable audio gear for all.

To cater to the needs of the upcoming generation of music enthusiasts, MadRabbit product line comprises eco-friendly wireless earphones, earbuds, headphones, and speakers that come equipped with active noise-cancellation technology. MadRabbit strives to blur the lines between humans and technology and craft products that provide a seamless experience. The brand seeks to revolutionise existing tech by designing intuitive and smart products that are inclusive and address consumer needs first. These devices feature sleek, simplistic designs that are designed in India.

MadRabbit has been establishing a presence in the electronic industry. Their latest Touch ANC headphones boast hybrid active noise-cancellation technology. The brand's product specifications go beyond just ANC, offering a range of innovative features, such as touch sensors that make it effortless to control various aspects of the audio experience. Their earbuds and headphones, for instance, come equipped with intelligent touch sensors that enable users to manage volume, skip tracks, and take calls with ease.

MadRabbit's portable speakers, Sound Block and Sound Rock, are sturdy and ideal for both travellers and indoor users. The speakers are equipped with TWS mode, dynamic bass boost drivers, and subwoofers. Meanwhile, the Soul Buds Alpha, Soul Buds Pro, and Liquid Earbuds are designed for audiophiles who expect perfectly tuned audio, featuring smart touch sensors and small ear wings for optimal comfort. MadRabbit's neckband range includes the Bass On, Trip Plus, Trip Pro, and Fly Wireless, all of which are specifically seasoned for long-term comfortable usage and offer attractive features such as extended battery life, a power-saving ON/OFF magnetic hall switch, dual pairing, and fast charging.

MadRabbit's R&D team is constantly conducting extensive research to identify customer pain points related to audio-focused electronics. The team intends to introduce futuristic technologies, such as AI-enabled health monitoring smartwatches and audio wearables.

The brand's choice of ambassadorship with Mandhana reflects its intention to reach a like-minded audience who don’t hesitate to follow their madness and push past their comfort zones. MadRabbit strives to set a special standard for usage of their products among tech-savvy consumers and reach the right audience.

Through their message "Follow Your Madness," MadRabbit encourages tech consumers to embrace their passions.

To learn more, visit the MadRabbit website at https://madrabbit.in/.