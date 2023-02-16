Maharashtra's Overnight Millionaire!

Article about the man who became overnight millionaire in Maharashtra's Sangali

The news of an incredible lottery win in Sangli is making headlines across the state. It was an magnificent win that changed the life of a common man overnight and made him an overnight millionaire.



It was 24 January 2023, when this news began to spread, where a common man managed to win Rs.1.25 Crores. This has taken the entire city of Sangli in shock and celebration. The lottery win was of ‘Rajshree 1000 Monthly lottery’ – ‘Rajshree Lottery is a traditional lottery brand that promotes only government organized lotteries, which provides opportunities to the people to try their luck and potentially win big.’



A shop named 'Rajshree Lottery Centre' located at Rajwada Chowk, Sangli, where people often come to try their luck, has a sales agent named Raju, who goes to the nearby markets and sells lottery tickets to people every day. According to him, “On the morning of 24 January, 2023 as usual, I was selling lottery tickets in the local markets here, when I saw a person asking everyone for Rs.2000 change, I had changed so, I went ahead and helped him and gave him the change. The man took the change from me and went to a nearby grocery shop, gave some money to the shopkeeper, took his grocery bag and came back to me. He smiled at me and said, thank you friend!” He saw the lottery tickets in my hands and in a very baffled voice asked about those lottery tickets. I explained everything to him, also about the 'Rajshree 1000 Monthly Lottery' , which is a monthly lottery organized and promoted by the state governments of India and the first prize is Rs.1. 25 crores. He looked at me and simply said “Friend, I don't believe in lotteries – if you were selling something else, I’d helped you out.”



Hearing this, I quoted him as saying ‘At least you should have faith in your luck, brother’. Having said this, when I started leaving, he stopped me and asked about the ticket price and bought a ticket of ‘Rajshree 1000 Monthly Lottery’ from me. When the result came in the evening we all were stunned.



As of now, there is no clue about the details of winner, but the stockist (Gajanan Rajput) and retailer (Sachin Kulkarni) who provided the tickets are extremely happy that someone has become an overnight millionaire from their shop, they quoted, “It’s a proud moment for us and we are very happy that, our shop is a bridge that connects common people like you and me to our dreams”.



This beyond the belief incident has drastically changed the perception of many people, which has encouraged them to buy lottery tickets, and eventually the ‘Rajshree Lottery Centre’ shop has been flooded with the customers willing to buy ‘Rajshree 1000 Monthly Lottery’ as its next draw is now on February 28, 2023. People have started ordering tickets in advance. Keeping in mind this long queues before the shop, stockist (Gajanan Rajput) have started phone service for the customers so that they can buy their lucky tickets over the phone itself on 9372997299.



Playing Rajshree lottery can be a fun and exciting experience, we might even have the chance to win big. So, one must take this opportunity to win big in life.

