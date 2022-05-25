Breaking News
Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association teams up with IIE Awards to be conducted on 02nd June 2022 at Rajbhavan

IIE Awards which happens to be the most prestigious awards is scheduled on 02nd June 2022 at Raj Bhawan.

IIE Awards which happens to be the most prestigious awards is scheduled on 02nd June 2022 at Raj Bhawan. On speaking with a spokesperson of Minority BJP Andheri Vidhan Sabha Adhyaksha and Registered NGO Sabh Ka Vikas Sanstha they said the IIE awards has now teamed up with Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association for this Event Which will also include inauguration of “Compendium of Self Re-Development for Co-operative housing Societies Vol (II) by a special Chief Guest, the earlier edition was inaugurated by our honorable Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackrey.

Maharashtra Societies Welfare association is a Registered association of close to 35000 Societies which has now teamed up with Red Ant for this Event.    




Let’s know about first the event “Indian Industry Excellence Award”, IIE Awards is an initiative which also Includes “Sabh Ka Vikas” a registered NGO which works on the show path of our Honorable Prime Ministers noble words “Sabh ka Sath and Sabh Ka Vikas” and Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association Few leading and reputed PR companies. It is a distinguished event that will have the best from every sector to acknowledge and honour. The much-awaited IIE will have varieties that you have never seen before. IIIE is going to be a spectacular event where people can connect and contribute towards themselves as well as the society; knowing every bit of each sector place to maintain the balance. Thus, it makes the importance of various professions.



There are approx. 50+ Finalists who are nominated for “Indian Industry Excellence Award 2022”, and 25 + Television and Bollywood Celebrities few of their names and categories are mentioned below:

CA Ramesh Prabhu -Chairman -Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association 

Gopal Shetty -Active Member of Parliament 


Ajoy Mehta -Commissioner Maha Rera 


Gautam Chaterjee  -Former Commissioner Maha Rera

Sunil Sharma -Senior Journalist and Spokes Person MahaSeWa

Adv Ameet Mehta -Senior Advocate High Court 


Adv. Gauri Bhave – IP assist of IPR Attorney for intellectual property rights


Supreet Bajaj – Founder director of Purplelofts for interior designer and architect


Behroze Dastoor Sehgal – Founder Kismet-The Tarot Bay.Most promising tarot reader.


Shweta Tatooskar – She is the founder of label Shweta Tatooskar-The Design Story.Nominated for most Promising Fashion Designer


Pallavi Gupta – Co- founder of Dev Motions Pvt Ltd.Nominated for Most promising Entrepreneur/Producer.


Ekta Sanghvi- Director of Lighting Concepts Pvt Ltd ,nominated for Lightingale of India 


Praveen Shukla – Advisor, Business Coach and Mentor for most promising advisor, business coach and mentor in Maharashtra.


Prayag Khose- Managing Director of BK Khose Group & Companies for most promising young entrepreneur.


Nidhi Srivastava- Realty Services for most promising women entrepreneur in reality services


Ar. Siddhina Sakla – Architect of the Arch Studio  for most promising architect


ID.Vicky Jumrani- VJ Design Studio for Modern luxury Architect & Interiors of West Bengal


Ar. Aniruddh Deshpande – Shubhlaxme Architects & Interior Designers for Promising Architect in Institutional and Hospital Design.

 

Ar. Dhanjay Panwar- Synectics Architects for Eminent architect in Contemporary Design, Maharashtra


Mr. Amar Sanganeria – Packman for Windows blinds & Soft furnishings


ID Jay Seth & ID. Hetal Seth – Ease Interiors for High living luxury Interior Designer in Mumbai


Mr. Arif Fazlani – Fazlani Group for Ismail Building - Zara Store, Fazlani Group  for recognizing the project as a LEGENDARY LANDMARK HERITAGE of Mumbai

ID. Yogita Sureka – Yogita sureka interiors for Best Interior Designer of Kolkata


Ar. Nupur Magdum  – Sernya spaces for Luxury Designers Architects & Interior of Maharashtra


ID. Purvi Shah – Purivi Shah Interiors for Excellence in Interior Design of Residential & Commercial Spaces, Maharashtra


Ar. Bhavik K Shah – – Enclosurre - Architects & Interior designer for Contemporary Luxurious Residential Interiors, Maharashtra.


Mr. Ravi Kanade – Studio SP Photography for Best architectural & Interior Photography.


Ms. Swati Bhosale – First Step Public Relation for Most Promising PR company in India


Ar. Abhay Pise – Abhay Pise & Associates for Excellence in contemporary architecture designs - Residential, South Maharashtra


Ar. Mahantesh Kokalki – Om Sai Consultants for Best luxury Architects & Interior Designer, South Maharashtra.
Ar. Asit B Gupta- Studio Clay- Eminent Architect with Most Diversified Design Portfolio, Uttar Pradesh.
Dr. Kishor Navandar – CMD Blue billion group for Most promising brand in hospitality industry
Dr. Nikita Pawar – MBBS for For the field of medical excellence

Azam Shaikh – Hotel Cliffton For Most promising brand in hospitality suburbs


Poonam Chaubey – For excellence in women empowerment and making India proud


Neeraj Mishra – Octave Entertainment for Promising Brands in artist management and talent acquisition industry


Thane Next Project – Shivam developers for Promising Project Real Estate industry


Sachin Jadhav -Excel Investigations in Back ground verification Industry


Narendra Bhutda – Innovative hydro carbons india pvt ltd for Promising Brand in sustainable Energy industry


Dr. Babita Bishwas – Briatoshs NGO for promising NGO in serving Humanity


Dr. Raven Begal – Adhar Ayurveda for Promising brand in Ayurveda industry


Rupali Dumbre – For promising Make up artist


Navnath Dongare Patil – Uttech Ecosys pvt ltd for Most promising solar manufacturing company


Apart from them there are 26 celebrities who are nominated for the ‘Indian Industry Excellence Awards 2022’ and their names are mentioned below :


1. Namita Rjhans & Tansneem Lathiwala – Shimmer Entertainment is nominated for Promising Artist Reputation Management Agency


2. Hussain Lathiwala – Rossmann is nominated for Promising Innovative Appliances


3. Dr. Madhura Rajhans Kulkarni – Animal Clinic is nominated for Promising Veterinary Doctor


4.  Malvi Malhotra – Nominated for Fresh New Face Female.


5. Nikita Rawal – Nominated for Glam Style Icon.


6. Payal Ghosh –  Nominated for Glam Style Icon.


7. Kenisha Awasthi –  Nominated for Promising Digital Influencer


8. Kiku Sharda –  Nominated for Best Comedian Actor


9. Dhrriti Saharan Reddy –  Nominated for Best Singing Sensation


10. Nikhil Bhambri –  Nominated for Promising Performer of OTT


11.Preeti Jhangiani & Parvin Dabas – Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd is nominated for Sports & Entertainment Entrepreneur


12. Vishaal Kotian –  Nominated for Best Actor


13. Urvashi –  Nominated for Most Stylish Actress


14. Rakhi Sawant –  Nominated for Entertainer of The Year (Television Industry)


15. Rajiv Adatia –  Nominated for Entertainer of The Year (Television Industry)


16. Ritika Jatin Ahuja – Nominated for Female Entrepreneur of The Year


17. Renu Kaushal –  Nominated for Rising Star Female


18. Shivya Pathania –  Nominated for Promising Fashion Icon


19. Sameeksha Sud –  Nominated for Style Icon of The Year


20. Rupali Suri –  Nominated for Fitness Icon


21. Erica Fernandes –  Nominated for Stylish Icon


22. Melvin Louis –  Nominated for Style  Fashion Icon


23. Kangna Sharma  Nominated for Fashion & Style Icon


24. Chinki Minki –  Nominated for Stylish Sister Duos (Fashion Industry)


25 Sanjay Gagnani –  Nominated for Most Versatile Actor (Kundali Bhagya)


26. Ranjha Vikram Singh –  Nominated for Best Actor Excel In Indian Cinema


On speaking to few nominations and aspirants all seem to be geared up for the awards.

