Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > MAHAYOGI Highway 1 to Oneness English Release Postponed Due to Censorship Concerns
<< Back to Elections 2024

MAHAYOGI, Highway 1 to Oneness English Release Postponed Due to Censorship Concerns

Updated on: 07 March,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

"Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness" promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, inviting viewers on a transformative journey towards unity and enlightenment.

MAHAYOGI, Highway 1 to Oneness English Release Postponed Due to Censorship Concerns

The eagerly awaited unveiling of "Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness" on March 8th, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, has been deferred due to unforeseen complications stemming from the scrutiny of censorship. Rajan Luthra, the director, is profoundly affected by this turn of events. This project embodies his life's purpose, envisioned as a catalyst for profound change, a cornerstone for nurturing unity and fostering oneness within humanity. Rajan himself portrayed the role of the Mahayogi in the movie, delivering a poignant message of peace through his soulful song, "I Wanna See the Oneness... Stop the War."


(44) Song from Movie Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness - Produced & Directed by Rajan Luthra - YouTube


Despite the setbacks, Rajan's faith in this vision remains steadfast, undeterred by the current state of affairs in India and globally. Amidst this heart-wrenching setback, the team remains resolute in their commitment to disseminating the film's message of unity throughout India, utilizing diverse platforms including radio, news outlets, and their own OTT platform, Onedollar.media  


Director Rajan Luthra's labor of love, "Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness," a culmination of 12 years of meticulous craftsmanship, promises to captivate audiences with its profound exploration of spirituality and interconnectedness.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Rajan shared, "I embarked on this 12-year odyssey with a vision to inspire unity and harmony through cinema. 'Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness' stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling."

While the release in India is now scheduled for April 17th, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious celebration of Ram Navami, the film will also have a limited release in select states of America on March 8th, 2024.

"Mahayogi Highway 1 to Oneness" promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, inviting viewers on a transformative journey towards unity and enlightenment. Rajan decided to send his beautiful soulful message and vision of his artwork to top people of the country on MahaShivratri day to receive support and blessing on this beautiful project.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK