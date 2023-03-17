Maintaining The Quality Of Work Has Created A Unique Value For Sizzlin Scizzors - Ayan Chugh

Beauty destination Sizzlin Scizzors is a name much sought after

Ayan Chugh

Celebrities arriving in Jaipur on work or leisure have a favourite haunt these days. Many stars - big and small – have been seen driving to the luxuriously laid out Sizzlin Scizzors salon in the Rajasthan city. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Badshah, Hardy Sandhu – the list runs on, and all these celebs consider a visit to the SizzlinScizzors, whenever they are in town.

Beauty and Wellness brand Sizzlin Scizzors has been offering expert services that have been endorsed by many a celebrity out there. Going by what Bollywood star Amy Jackson says, SizzlinScizzors is the place where she relaxes after hectic promotional events. Actor Sharman Joshi considers it a pleasure being at SizzlinScizzors! Besides these stars, many others such as Sohail Khan, Arbaz Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manjari Fadnis, Rajpal Yadav, Tia Bajpai, Rapper-Singer Jaz Dhami, and many more have only good words when they talk about Sizzlin Scizzors.

Such is the reputation that SizzlinScizzors enjoys at the moment, owing to the expert services it has been offering to all who walk into its luxurious salon. It isn’t just the celebs. People from all walks of life are loyal customers of the brand that has made a name among the beauty conscious.

SizzlinScizzors and the art of making people look good

People these days spend quality time, these days, to look good. The modern-day lifestyle has made it imperative for everyone out there to look good. Everyone aims at looking good, every time, any given time.

People who are part of social get-togethers, weddings or other parties want to look their best. They all know that it is best to seek professional services to look presentable. With many professional outlets promising the best, it has become a task to find out the best in the crowd. It is here that Sizzlin Scizzors stand out from the rest of its peers. Consistently applauded by celebrities and common customers alike, Sizzlin Scizzors is currently Jaipur’s most trusted Beauty and Wellness brand offering the best in services in the beauty and make-up terrain.

Ayan Chugh, Director, Sizzlin Scizzors, gave shape to the company out of his passion and love for the fashion industry. He, along with his team of professionals, explored the market extensively researching the billion-dollar industry, to create a niche in the beauty arena. Thus a plan that bridged all gaps in terms of fulfilling customer expectations with high-class products and services worked out well. The growth story of Sizzlin Scizzors from just one salon to a chain, globally, explains this phenomenon.

A whole new range of luxury elements has been deployed at SizzlinScizzors so as to provide the best possible experience to any customer who walks in. Sizzlin Scizzors salons offer the best in luxury, and a relaxing atmosphere complete with modern décor and comfortable seating. Experienced stylists are in charge of the facilities, and the salons use top brands like L’Oréal Professional, Kérastase, GK, Moroccanoil, Dyson, and more The staff ensures personalized attention any customer who arrives in search of the best in beauty care.

Expert services on the beauty arena

According to Ayan Chugh, success defines the quality of work done, and it is all about being consistent in providing the best services. “Maintaining the quality of work has created a unique value for Sizzlin Scizzors, and the brand ensures that the staff are trained and committed to their line of work. Half the work is done when you know how to treat your customers,” says Chugh.

Chugh has been very particular about the staff being groomed from time or time so that they get the opportunity to sharpen their skills. In a bid to ensure this, special seminars are organised to help staff stay updated and professional in all they do.

Chugh has won a variety of honours, including the Youth Icon of Rajasthan, Owner of the Best Lifestyle Brand has also been recognised as one of the Top 15 Entrepreneurs of Rajasthan. His vision toward growth for the fashion industry has been spurred by his experience and creativity, and as a beauty entrepreneur, he has as his aim to transform the industry towards better goals.

After having made a name on the Indian terrain, Sizzlin Scizzors is now exploring expansion to added global geographies, such as Africa, Dubai, and other global destinations. Sizzlin Scizzors, since its inception in 2014, has grown to be among the topmost companies that offer a combination of aesthetics and expertise. And, consistently enough, the brand takes pride in the fact that customers are a happy lot. Know more about Sizzlin Scizzors here.