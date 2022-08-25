Make your payment process seamless with Synctric Technology Private Limited AI technology

Artificial Intelligence(AI) has a major impact on the payment industry, changing everything from how people invest their money to automating processes.

Players are eager to use AI for effective payment processing, higher Straight Through Processing (STP) rates, generate incremental improvements to user experience, and obtain the early mover advantage as the payment industry changes. AI has a lot of potentials to thrive in the payment processing industry. Using AI efficiently, Synctric Technology Private Limited assists clients in making payments easier and reducing charges to increase their Return On Investment. With the help of AI, they are increasing revenue by developing new customer engagement models and uncovering new opportunities based on an enhanced capacity to process and generate insights from vast reams of payment data.

The basic values of people, purpose, and peace are the foundation of Synctric , which was established via the experience of a journey that its creators foresaw. The team is made up of individuals who are always eager to pick up new skills, accept better solutions, and support each project flexibly and proactively. It is filled with creative brains that work together to overcome obstacles and finish jobs quickly. Members of Synctric have over ten years of experience in the core technological industry, core operation and marketing skills, and members from the payment gateway sector.

With a mission to help Startups & Digital Apps, Synctric assists businesses and communities as they transition to an ultra-digital transformation. And their goal is to develop a stable, secure, and frictionless platform that makes it possible to lower expenses while raising revenue. They also help in minimizing the Merchant Discount Rate charges and, in turn, increase the ROI of the company. And help businesses to integrate with different Payment Aggregators for seamless transactions.

Sharing about the company, Co-Founder Muhammed Aqib T.P said, "We have been in the mobile application industry for over eight years, and we faced difficulties in payments within our app and faced multiple downtimes, which has incurred massive loss to the company and also not able to control the TDR/MDR charges. So, initially, we solved the problem internally for our own apps and realized other applications were facing the same issue. After extensive research, we also planned to scale this product as a service to others and help them reap the maximum benefit of AI and make their payment gateways much smoother and easier."

This B2B SaaS Platform's payment gateway was designed with mobile users in mind and includes features like address auto-fill and personalization to make it easier to use. Furthermore, it offers a frictionless experience that increases checkouts due to the fact that quick and simple checkouts result in more transactions. With straightforward APIs and round-the-clock integration support, it is rapid and fluid and offers solutions in less than 24 hours. They are developed to swiftly and easily interact with well-known systems.

Providing faster payment options for seamless payments, Synctric has been recognized as a Startup by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the 'Indic Language Startups.' All data handled by Synctric is managed in compliance with the strictest security standards. To ensure that your checkouts are not just speedy but secure and dependable, each of our systems is regularly checked. In all, Synctric is a powerhouse for supporting all SMEs, startups, and other big brands to make the payment process seamless with the help of AI.

