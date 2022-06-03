"Making a good quality out and out entertainer is hardwork" - Adeeb Rais

We caught up with Young and critically acclaimed filmmaker Adeeb Rais on his latest release 'Delhi Khabbar' and the journey of what goes into making a 'Paisa vasool ' entertainer.

Adeeb Rais

Adeeb Rais is known for the critically acclaimed Shabana Azmi starrer 'Aunty ji', 'Kaali peeli tales' starring Vinay Pathak, Gauhar Khan, Sayani Gupta.

Soni Razdan and 'Dafan' starring Neena Kulkari and Ahsaas Channa that was also shortlisted for the oscars from India in the short film category is turning a lot of heads with his latest release 'Delhi Khabbar'

A larger than life college based youth entertainer- with song, dance, glamorous costumes and doses of romance and humour.

"I wanted to relax and break the mold of what people began to expect from me. I also wanted to do a series that was purely entertaining and caters solely to the GenX, that's where 'Delhi Khabbar' began. I have grown up on lavish bollywood films that had song, dance, set in a larger than life world and this is my version of that. I love making realistic, slice of life cinema and that is my core but I think it's fun to break away once in a while and surprise everyone and yourself too."

The 6 episode series set in Delhi stars Adeeb Rais himself along with Madhussneha, Puneet Brar, Faizan Mir, Puneet Brar and Vikas Kumar. The music has been composed by Tony Kakkar and Atharva Joshi.

The series is gaining a lot of popularity amongst the OTT audience and Adeeb feels relieved.

"I honestly enjoyed making this series, and I knew we were doing something that the youth audience would love, to see it finally happen is exciting and such a relief. Today there is a perception that audiences don't watch content with all newcomers unless they are star kids and there's always this fear that such a project won't pull in an audience. Im super happy and relieved with 'Delhi Khabbar's ' success, we have proved eventually nothing matters more than the content." Also, Making a good quality out and out entertainer is hard work. To get the right balance of comedy, romance, supsense, thrill, and package all in one project is a hard task.

It's also difficult task to gain the attention of today's generation."